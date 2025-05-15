Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Technology



IT&S Group



Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Project Coordinator

The role owner supports the Digital P&O – Oil & Gas organisation and is responsible for providing comprehensive support to digital delivery through strategic sourcing, delivery management, and financial oversight. This role includes overseeing project onboarding and documentation, ensuring quality assurance, and managing stakeholder relationships. The project coordinator specializes in resource allocation and scheduling, financial tracking, and process optimization.

The role will work closely with the several teams. This is an exciting opportunity to support bp on a global multi-year transformation programme and work across all parts of the business. A chance to be part of one of the largest transformation programmes within bp.

In this role You will:

Support the Deliver Managers at squad, service, and portfolio levels through:

Project coordination activities:

Preparing purchase requests and supporting how demand is placed in the market.

Preparing project materials like schedules, cost breakdown structures, and quality plans.

Project onboarding and handling stakeholder relationships.

Support for processes including ways of working such as; setting up ADO dashboards, retrospective boards, preparing delivery plans and roadmaps, supporting preparation of financial memorandums and decision support packages (DSP), and project readiness reviews and project close out reports.

Cost, schedule and quality performance reporting:

Developing and maintaining reporting mechanisms for supervising performance metrics.

Analysing data to provide insights into cost efficiencies and performance improvements.

Risk Management:

Implementing risk mitigation strategies and controls to minimize the impact of identified risks.

Compliance and Governance:

Ensuring adherence to industry regulations, company policies, and digital best practices.

Collaborating with cross-enablers teams to implement and carry out governance frameworks.

Quality Assurance:

Support the Implementation of the quality control processes of digital Oil & Gas.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as Business, Finance, Information Technology, or a related discipline.

Experience in governance, controls, quality assurance, cost reporting and risk management.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to assess data, identify patterns, and make informed decisions.

Effective verbal and written communication skills to convey sophisticated information to diverse collaborators.

Understanding of compliance standards, regulatory requirements, and risk management principles.

Ability to collaborate with cross-enablers and work optimally in a collaborative environment.

Familiarity with governance and controls best practices.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



