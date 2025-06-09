Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Project Coordinator oversees the planning, execution, and delivery of technology platform projects specifically for Business Technology Centre projects within bp. The role sits within the Site Technology Platforms team, which is dedicated to delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance connectivity, collaboration, and Digital Workplace operations. Our team works closely with global partners to ensure the successful implementation of bp Technology standards. By adhering to the Site Technology Platforms playbook, we strive to provide exceptional service and value to our clients.
1.Project coordination activities:
2.Cost, schedule and quality performance reporting:
3.Risk Management:
4.Compliance and Governance:
5.Quality Assurance:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as Business, Finance, Information Technology, or a related discipline.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.