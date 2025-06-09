Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Project Coordinator oversees the planning, execution, and delivery of technology platform projects specifically for Business Technology Centre projects within bp. The role sits within the Site Technology Platforms team, which is dedicated to delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance connectivity, collaboration, and Digital Workplace operations. Our team works closely with global partners to ensure the successful implementation of bp Technology standards. By adhering to the Site Technology Platforms playbook, we strive to provide exceptional service and value to our clients.

Key Accountabilities

1.Project coordination activities:

Preparing purchase requests and supporting how demand is placed in the market.

Preparing project materials like schedules, cost breakdown structures, and quality plans.

Project onboarding and handling stakeholder relationships.

Support for processes including ways of working such as; setting up ADO dashboards, retrospective boards, preparing delivery plans and roadmaps, supporting preparation of financial memorandums and decision support packages (DSP), and project readiness reviews and project close out reports.

2.Cost, schedule and quality performance reporting:

Developing and maintaining reporting mechanisms for supervising performance metrics.

Analyzing data to provide insights into cost efficiencies and performance improvements.

3.Risk Management:

Implementing risk mitigation strategies and controls to minimize the impact of identified risks.

4.Compliance and Governance:

Ensuring adherence to industry regulations, company policies, and digital best practices.

Collaborating with cross-enablers teams to implement and carry out governance frameworks.

5.Quality Assurance:

Support the Implementation of the quality control processes

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as Business, Finance, Information Technology, or a related discipline.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

+4 years of experience as a Project Coordinator in a relevant field

Knowledge of Agile and Waterfall methodologies.

Proficiency in using Azure DevOps (ADO) for project management is highly desirable.

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Proficiency in project management software and tools.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.