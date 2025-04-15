This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The role is a part of the Core Solutions Team who focus on Payroll & Time, Core HR and People Care Technology. The team owns, develops and executes solutions and deployments for HR that support the business strategies.



The Project Manager will take on responsibility for owning multiple, high-profile projects, ensuring that teams are aligned, deliver to plan, are integrated with wider timelines and identify and mitigate risks to the projects. The right candidate will have energy, resilience and be inquisitive about the activity, working as part of a team to develop our strategy and innovate our solutions.



What you will do:

Project Planning: Developing a detailed project plan that outlines the scope, objectives, timeline, and resources required.

Team Management: Assembling and leading a project team, assigning tasks, and ensuring everyone understands their roles and responsibilities.

Budget Management: Monitoring and controlling the project budget to ensure that the project stays within financial constraints.

Risk Management: Identifying potential risks, developing mitigation strategies, and managing any issues that arise during the project.

Stakeholder Communication: Keeping stakeholders informed about project progress, changes, and any issues that may impact the project.

Quality Control: Ensuring that the project deliverables meet the required quality standards and specifications.

Performance Tracking: Monitoring project progress against the plan, identifying any deviations, and making necessary adjustments.

Documentation: Maintaining comprehensive project documentation, including plans, reports, and records of decisions and changes.

Problem-Solving: Addressing any problems or obstacles that arise during the project to keep it on track.

Project Closure: Completing all project activities, ensuring all deliverables are handed over, and conducting a post-project evaluation to identify lessons learned.



What you will need:

Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related

10+ years of work experience

Flexible working hours to align to the UK time zone

Quality certifications like Six Sigma are desired but not mandatory

Professional certification or accreditation in either ScrumMaster, Agile, PMP, Prince 2 or Six Sigma

Significant experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps

Significant experience in systems development and implementation

Significant experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes

Advanced project management methodologies experience with ability to create/manage comprehensive project plans

Comprehensive broad understanding of P&C systems (esp. reward) and web applications

Possesses/applies advanced HR systems experience/judgment

Expert knowledge of technology trends

Advanced leadership qualities.



Desirable Skills:

Experience working in both consulting/corporate environments would be a differentiator

Experience working in different industries especially in both Energy/Financial Services is beneficial.

HR certifications like GPHR, SPHR, CIPD level 7 are advantageous

Skills:

Communication: Clear and effective communication is crucial for conveying project goals, updates, and expectations to team members and stakeholders.

Leadership: Strong leadership skills help in motivating the team, resolving conflicts, and ensuring everyone is aligned with the project objectives.

Organization: Being organized helps in handling multiple tasks, setting priorities, and keeping track of project progress.

Time Management: Efficiently handling time ensures that project deadlines are met and resources are used effectively.

Risk Management: Identifying potential risks and developing strategies to mitigate them is needed for keeping the project on track.

Problem-Solving: The ability to quickly and effectively solve problems that arise during the project lifecycle is vital.

Negotiation: Negotiating with collaborators, suppliers, and team members to reach agreements that benefit the project.

Technical Skills: Familiarity with project management tools and software like Microsoft Project, Asana, or Trello can enhance efficiency.

Budget Management: Keeping the project within budget requires careful planning and monitoring of expenses.

Adaptability: Being flexible and adaptable to changes and unexpected challenges is key to successful project management.



Technical:

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making

Validated experience in multiple organizational change management roles

Expertise in development/delivery of SAAS/Cloud-based products including integrations

Demonstrable track record of project/programme management skills including collaborator management/change expertise



Behavioral:

Ability to structure and convey complex messages and insights

Leadership with vision and ambition

Collaborative working style

Lead your success

Think big

Be curious

Effortless customer experiences

Digital first



Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design



Legal Disclaimer:

