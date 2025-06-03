This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

The Integration and Automation team focuses on delivering integration platforms to digital teams that support bp’s global businesses. They maintain and develop platforms and components that provide safe, reliable, and operable integration at an optimized cost.

This promotes reuse and enables teams serving individual business units to focus on delivering business value and bring products and services to market in an agile manner and at a rapid pace.

Let me tell you about the role

A Project Manager drives the successful delivery of products, platforms, and services by applying structured development and execution techniques using both traditional and Agile methodologies.

Project Managers must balance constraints, navigate group dynamics, manage dependencies, mitigate risks, and resolve conflicting priorities to deliver outcomes aligned with bp’s strategic objectives.

What you will deliver

Project and Programme management

Lead end-to-end delivery activities by developing detailed project plans and managing schedules, budgets, resource allocation, and delivery roadmaps.

Use appropriate methodologies to deliver projects on time, within budget, and at the desired quality.

Coordinate across teams to ensure project alignment with bp’s strategic objectives.

Delivery oversight in Agile environments

Work within Agile frameworks to align project milestones with iterative delivery cycles.

Coordinate across multiple teams to track progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

Support Agile practices at the organizational level by fostering collaboration and adaptability.

Risk and change management

Identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks to project success.

Develop and maintain contingency plans for risks that become issues.

Proactively address issues and adapt plans to deliver required changes.

Stakeholder alignment and engagement

Build strong relationships with business, technical, and external partners.

Drive stakeholder alignment on goals, requirements, and priorities.

Drive communication between partners to ensure clarity and focus.

Continuous improvement and process optimization

Lead efforts to refine project management practices.

Drive initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance project outcomes.

Promote a continuous improvement team culture.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

At this level, the Project Manager leads projects or programs that deliver on strategic objectives and business priorities. They lead cross-functional delivery teams and influence stakeholders across the organization. They use standard methodologies for project management to ensure budget, schedule, and quality constraints are met.

Required capabilities:

Outstanding communication and influence skills.

Ability to clearly and effectively articulate complex ideas.

Strong problem-solving and critical thinking skills that support data-driven decisions.

Strong relationship skills that can motivate and empower cross-functional teams.

Ability to work effectively with general supervision.

Ability to balance priorities, supervise progress, and resolve straightforward issues for your delivery team.

Ability to build strong relationships and maintain partnerships across businesses and functions.

Ability to drive continuous improvement for the team and refine and grow your own delivery techniques over time

Preferred experience:

Experience in project management or related field.

Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., Microsoft Project, Jira, Smartsheet, Microsoft ADO).

Basic understanding of Agile frameworks.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agile Methodology, Integration



