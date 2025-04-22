Projects & Engineering Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The role is responsible as the SME for project execution which includes HSSE management plans, Project Execution Plans, HAZOPs, HSSE reviews, risk registers, MoC, oversight of Control of Work, design, construction and commissioning plans, risk assessments and method statements to deliver world class projects.

We are looking for a candidate focussed on safe and expedient delivery with an eye on detail. Working closely with Regional Operations Leads, external consultants, contractors and Senior Management, you will be exposed to all levels in the organisation as a key contributor to future risk management and annual delivery of business unit objectives.

Engineering support to General Aviation Regional Operations Leads

Provide consistency of equipment and sharing best practice amongst Performance Unit.

Carry out engineering inspections of facilities

Project management and commissioning of site improvements to air bp process and standards

Standards assurance - NZ and air bp Regulations

Document management

Site improvements action management

Clearly communicate project schedules and stay focussed on meeting target dates

Ensure site as built data is accurate and readily accessible

Risk assessment and mitigation plans

Support efficient delivery of capital plan with cash flow forecasting

Lead the integrity management improvement program for New Zealand

Design and construction contractor management

At least 5 years’ experience in design and construction of fuel storage and handling systems or similar

Engineering degree preferred - Mech, Elec, Chem or Civil

Project Management skills for multi-disciplinary engineering construction projects.

Control of Work and Permit to Work skills

Set and monitor performance against objectives for contract staff and consultants and take corrective action when necessary

Strong contractor management skills

Inspection and maintenance management

Process safety, Risk assessment and management

Control of Work and Permit to Work skills

Fuel storage design and construction knowledge

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program and 8% KiwiSaver

Share options, medical insurance and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



