Projects & Engineering Lead

Purpose of the role
Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.
The role is responsible as the SME for project execution which includes HSSE management plans, Project Execution Plans, HAZOPs, HSSE reviews, risk registers, MoC, oversight of Control of Work, design, construction and commissioning plans, risk assessments and method statements to deliver world class projects.
We are looking for a candidate focussed on safe and expedient delivery with an eye on detail. Working closely with Regional Operations Leads, external consultants, contractors and Senior Management, you will be exposed to all levels in the organisation as a key contributor to future risk management and annual delivery of business unit objectives.
Key Accountabilities
Engineering support to General Aviation Regional Operations Leads
Provide consistency of equipment and sharing best practice amongst Performance Unit.
Carry out engineering inspections of facilities
Project management and commissioning of site improvements to air bp process and standards
Standards assurance - NZ and air bp Regulations
Document management
Site improvements action management
Clearly communicate project schedules and stay focussed on meeting target dates
Ensure site as built data is accurate and readily accessible
Risk assessment and mitigation plans
Support efficient delivery of capital plan with cash flow forecasting
Lead the integrity management improvement program for New Zealand
Design and construction contractor management
Essential Skills and Experience
At least 5 years’ experience in design and construction of fuel storage and handling systems or similar
Engineering degree preferred - Mech, Elec, Chem or Civil
Project Management skills for multi-disciplinary engineering construction projects.
Control of Work and Permit to Work skills
Set and monitor performance against objectives for contract staff and consultants and take corrective action when necessary
Strong contractor management skills
Inspection and maintenance management
Process safety, Risk assessment and management
Control of Work and Permit to Work skills
Fuel storage design and construction knowledge
What’s in it for you?
Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
Career development and mentoring programs
Generous salary package including annual bonus program and 8% KiwiSaver
Share options, medical insurance and fuel discounts
Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Communication, Construction, Contractor Management, Control of Work, Project Implementations, Project Management, Reviews, Risk Management
