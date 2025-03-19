Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

The Property Analyst is responsible for handling lease and vendor administration, including setup, payments, invoicing, and reconciliation. This role ensures data accuracy in all property related fields whilst coordinating various operational processes, managing risks, and providing ongoing support for continuous improvement and automation efforts.

What you will deliver-

General Responsibilities

Lease Administration: Administrate E2E lease/vendor setup, payments, invoicing and reconciliation.

Payments: Process "non-rent" contractual payments, on-charges, reimbursements, and invoices for rent and "non-rent" expenses via SAPRE or other payment systems.

Liaison: Communicate with tenants/landlords on finance queries and vendor data setup.

Reporting: Prepare weekly arrears reports and monthly cashflows.

Support: Assist with credits, write-offs, stranded items and payment issues.

Data Accuracy: Ensure lease, owned, and vendor data in SAPRE is accurate and up to date.

Utility Management: Use 3rd party utility data for payment and reporting. Issue management and investigation; onboard/offboard sites with utility providers.

Compliance: Process and provide data for HSSE and site license compliance; handle site operating licenses.

Payment Files: Review 3rd party payment files for accuracy and prepare for AP mass upload.

Filing: Maintain and archive paperwork as per Audit/Tax procedures.

Procedure Updates: Update documented procedures (DTPs) as processes change.

Training: Capability to train team members in process.

Communication: Maintain strong links with stakeholders to resolve issues.

Coordination: Manage 3rd party activities to meet KPIs; coordinate IT tickets and purchase orders process; seek DoA where required.

Risk Management: Advise on portfolio risks and support issue resolution and CI projects.

General Support: Provide ongoing and ad hoc team support.

CI Support: Raise process adaptation and opportunities to automate operating procedures.

IT Tickets: Manage IT ticket processes (CR, ACF, RTMs).

Experience & Qualifications

Bachelor's in finance/accounting/Property Coordinator.

Medium to above average skills in Microsoft tools; Word, Excel, Teams, SharePoint & Outlook

SAP ERP use

Minimum 3 years' experience within property lease administration/coordination in large retail or multisite organizations.

Ability to work under stress to meet deadlines.

Familiarity with global hub networks.

High-level problem-solving skills.

Strong business analytics experience.

Knowledge of accounts payable, receivable, arrears, banking, and credit management.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Good relationship management skills and highly collaborative.

Continuous Improvement: Participate in and seek CI across systems and processes.

E xperience with lease management systems (e.g., SAP Real Estate) and 3rd party property tools (e.g., Utility & Council platforms).

Shift time zone -AEST or AEDT ANZ

You will work with

Key internal stakeholders; Business Approvers, Property Advisors, Network and Asset Managers, Management Accountants, Global SAPRE Systems Teams, Payments, Procurement and Master data HUBS.

Key External stakeholders; Landlords, Tenants, 3rd party service providers, Vendors and Auditors.

The team is highly engaged, proactive and collaborative. They work together closely to connect with stakeholders, solve problems, and ensure lease and finance obligations, KPI’s and compliance is met.

Why Join our team?

