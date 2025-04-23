Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

The Quality Analyst role is based at the Castrol Lubricants Plant in Gemlik, Bursa. In this position, the role will be accountable for supporting product quality laboratory facilities by performing the necessary tests, analyses, reports, and comments on lubricants

This is a fixed-term maternity cover role.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key accountabilities:

This role will have the opportunity to:

Provide quality control and assurance in the coordination and approval of products, raw materials for blending & operations, filling, and customer complaints samples.

Receive samples sent to the laboratory and record them in the relevant logs or forms related to production filling and raw materials.

Follow up and update global standards/test methods for required analyses in the laboratory.

Oversee all laboratory operations, contributing to and improving all laboratory processes.

Ensure that quality documents and procedures are kept up-to-date.

Prepare for ISO 17025/ISO 9001/IATF 16949 audit processes on the quality side.

Monitor and implement quality-related aspects of multidisciplinary change processes.

Organize calibration and maintenance of lab equipment and inventory with relevant suppliers.

Coordinate the raw materials control process.

Prepare technical specifications based on the laboratory equipment purchase budget.

Ensure calibration, validation, and maintenance of laboratory equipment in the relevant periods.

Investigate and report customer complaints as part of the quality support process.

Investigate internal incidents as part of the quality support process.

Support the Quality Manager in building a Quality Culture within the plant, in line with BP Quality Policies, and instill Global Supply Chain Quality Standard requirements and control parameters.

Job Experience & Expertise:

University degree in Chemistry

It would be essential that the role have:

1-2 years of experience in Quality and Laboratory activities.

Ability to accurately prepare and analyze lubricant samples.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Self-motivated with a result-oriented mindset.

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively in a team environment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.