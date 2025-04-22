Quantitative Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The BP Quantitative Analytics [QA] Team is an international team located on BP’s commodity trading floors in London, Houston, New York & Singapore. The team provides quantitative modelling and analytics support to energy trading and commercial teams within the entire BP trading organization. Option pricing, statistical analysis, hedging strategies and real option valuations of physical assets or contractual terms are the team’s main focus. The team works closely with traders, structurers, originators and trading desk market analysts to contribute to the business.

This opportunity is available within BP’s office in New York. While this role reports directly to the global Head of Quantitative Analytics, it is a hybrid role for a person who is experienced in both Quantitative Analytics as well as Power & Gas Structuring. You will be responsible for delivering practical pricing solutions to challenging business problems in a highly dynamic commercial environment. As an expert quant, you will be expected to act both as an individual contributor seamlessly collaborating with peers in Quant Analytics & Structuring, and by providing guidance to members of the distributed team with less industry experience.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsibilities are hybrid, suited for a person that can operate either as a Quant or as a Structurer, or both, depending on business priorities at any given time.

As Quant Analyst, you will build pricing & risk models in support of bp structured energy businesses.

You will also be asked to provide or confirm pricing indications for structured products in power & gas.

You will build direct relationships with key customers (such as trading, structuring, origination), understand their business requirements and immediate goals.

You will foster flawless partnerships with our sister analytics, risk and technology teams to provide impactful cross-discipline solutions.

Implement cross-commodity modelling algorithms in BP’s proprietary energy derivatives valuation library, inclusive of stochastic price processes and calibration methodologies.

Employ “Dev Ops” software development practices across the immediate team for the safe, agile production of industrial strength code.

Mentoring & collaborating with less experienced analysts in the team

Role Requirements:

Undergraduate degree plus PhD or MSc in a quantitative field, (eg physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or mathematical finance) from a top-class institution.

North America Power & Gas markets, for instance DA, RT, ancillary services & load.

Load & Resource optimization for the trading desk.

Energy exotics such as revenue options and contingent extendables.

Complex structured products in power & gas space, inclusive of all renewables.

Implementing financial derivatives valuation solutions in a trading environment.

Stochastic calculus, probability theory and associated numerical methods for their practical implementation, including

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $185K- $330K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continued Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



