RQ095727 Lead Pipeline Integrity Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The Lead Pipeline Integrity Engineer at bpx Midstream will take charge of the pipeline integrity program in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. This role involves developing and executing a data - driven integrity program for all oil, gas, and water gathering and transmission pipelines and facilities. The engineer will develop, maintain, and execute the integrity management plan to ensure safe and reliable operations. They will monitor asset performance, develop key performance indicators (KPIs), and measure the effectiveness of strategies to continually improve operations. As the subject matter expert (SME), the engineer will provide technical support for integrity-related issues. Collaboration is key in this role, requiring proactive interaction with various disciplines such as operations, maintenance, construction, facility engineering, and project development. The engineer will apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating reliability, and defect elimination. The Lead Pipeline Integrity Engineer will be an integral member of the bpx Midstream Integrity and Quality team, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the company's pipeline infrastructure.

Key accountabilities

The Lead Integrity Engineer conducts integrity activities such as class location studies, HCA analysis, risk assessments, assessment planning and execution (i.e. ILI, hydrotests), ILI data analysis, anomaly dig selection and repair recommendations.

Lead the Pipeline Risk and Preventative and Mitigative Measures (PMM) program.

Engage with operations to ensure on-time and effective maintenance programs are being established and executed.

Integral part of pipeline Management of Change (MOC) ensuring all integrity related matters are reviewed prior to authorization.

Lead annual leakage surveys.

Maintain DOT integrity management and O&M manuals, staying abreast with the latest regulations and ensuring compliance.

Identify emerging integrity risks and develop fit for purpose integrity solutions to prevent LOPCs.

Lead and/or support RCFA to continuously improve reliability and integrity management.

Lead and cultivate the relationship with field operations and maintenance to identify systematic improvements and eliminate repeat failures.

Provide integrity engineering input to the design of new pipelines and facilities.

Lead technical evaluations of failures and repairs.

Develop and maintain Engineering Standards for the pipeline integrity program. Assess and improve current Engineering Standards throughout the company and asset.

Advise on annual budgets and monthly forecasts with Operations and Engineering input.

Provide leadership, training, and mentoring to less experienced engineers and team members.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, align with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor of Science in Engineering required

At least 10 years of experience serving in a technical role for the oil and gas industry.

Preferred experience with midstream gathering pipelines and central processing facilities and water disposals plants.

Excellent knowledge of applicable engineering and industry standards (ASME B31.3, B31.4, B31.8, B31.8S, API 579, RSTRENG) and industry regulations (CFR 192 and 195).

Strong understanding of pipeline assessment techniques and applicability (i.e. ILI, hydrotest, GWUT, etc.)

Knowledge in root cause analysis, cause and effect diagrams and damage mechanisms.

Familiarity with geographic information systems (GIS) and how it applies to integrity work.

Proficient computer skills (Microsoft Office, SAP)

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Strong analytical and technical skills with attention to detail and process improvements

Ability to work effectively with minimum supervision in a diverse, multidiscipline team environment

Ability to manage activities for multiple projects in parallel while effectively managing time and resources required

Ability to spend time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance

How much do we pay (Base) $190,000 - $230,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of reimagining and reinventing the future of energy.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

