Raw Material Supervisor

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Execute day-to-day logistics operations for Base Oils and additive ensuring compliance with standards and timely stock replenishment to support production for Lubricants Manufacturing.

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate deliveries with transporters and freight forwarders for RMs

Convert the Order Requisition to Purchase Order and send the order to suppliers.

Ensure that all purchase orders raised for additives are of the correct quantity and date in JDE to ensure smooth operations.

Responsible to arrange and prepare documentation for collection of additives with transporters on a daily basis.

To ensure every lorry carrying additives are received in good condition, correct quantity and correct grade to avoid any blending downtime.

Perform tank dips and calculate Base Oil levels for accurate stock management.

Manage shipment documentation and ensure compliance with Schedule C for RMs

Monitoring and assisting the unloading operations for bulk tankers and drum additive.

Conduct stock-take activities and ensure alignment between physical and system records.

Resolve stock discrepancies and ensure efficient replenishment planning.

Maintain documentation for audits, including customs and consignment records.

Ensure compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and TS16949 standards.

To contribute to good BP HSSE standard and requirements.

Balancing tight delivery timelines with compliance requirements.

Managing documentation accuracy for customs and audits.

Ensure all receipts are performed accurately and timely in JDE.

To liaise with transporter and freight forwarder to ensure goods are delivered on time.

To assist in carrying out monthly stock takes for base oil and additives.

Understanding of ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & TS16949 standards

Key Requirements:

Possess a diploma or equivalent in engineering or management.

Minimum of 3 years working experience, preferably in a large manufacturing environment.

Good understanding of JDE.

Inventory Control and Process Control Skills.

Possess good knowledge of the product portfolio.

Good knowledge in freight forwarding and custom clearance procedures.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Fluent in spoken and written English.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.