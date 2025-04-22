Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The Real Time Power Trader/Scheduler is responsible for all operational duties for BP's physical power obligations across all NERC regions. The role's main focus is operating, scheduling, managing, tracking and balancing all physical schedules within BP's Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant.

Key accountabilities

Real Time Trader/Scheduler is responsible for all operational duties for BP's physical power obligations across all NERC regions.

Must be compliant with all internal and external requirements

Support the development and implementation of the Power team's business strategy

Provide analytical support to all Power traders when requested

Assist all internal BP affiliate relationships

Help optimize BP’s North American assets

Essential education

Bachelor's degree in related field

Essential experience and & job requirements

3-5 years relevant experience scheduling and trading power preferred

Knowledge of market rules and ISO protocols

Solid understanding of the optimization and scheduling of power assets

Familiarity with US ISOs with an emphasis in CAISO, MISO and PJM

Relevant understanding of NERC RTO Markets and E-tags

Must be able to multi-task and manage high pressure situations in a dynamic environment

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent analytical, computational, and problem-solving skills including proficiency in Excel

Ability to develop analytical models and interpret market data is highly desired

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines

Experience with electrical systems operations, scheduling, tagging, power flows and generation technologies.

Able to work on a 24/7 rotating shift

Available to actively participate in bp’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP) when called upon

Desirable criteria

NERC System Operator Certification

PJM Certification

Multilingual; preference of Spanish or Portuguese

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.