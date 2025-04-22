Real Time Trader

Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
The Real Time Power Trader/Scheduler is responsible for all operational duties for BP's physical power obligations across all NERC regions. The role's main focus is operating, scheduling, managing, tracking and balancing all physical schedules within BP's Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant.
Key accountabilities
Essential education
Bachelor's degree in related field
Essential experience and & job requirements
Desirable criteria
Why join bp
At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.