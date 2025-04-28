Regional Manager East

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Regional Manager based at Kolkata and details mentioned below:

Role synopsis - The job holder manages a team of senior sales representatives or sales representatives who are accountable for the relationship management with the Distributors and key customers in the territory to ensure the delivery of financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue. What you will deliver The incumbent will be responsible to develop and implement territory business plans according to PU business strategy · Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, GM and Overdue. · Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing support in all areas of its contents, including: • sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions • sales capability (skills and knowledge) • customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction • financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance • brand representation and compliance • HSSE and Ethical compliance · Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory. · Ensure the sales tools and system is effectively implemented by team and distributors in the area. · Lead or act as the focal point for the assigned projects in the territory · Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with basic customer offer. · Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards · Lead and develop team thru coaching, motivation and implementation of performance management process Experience Minimum of 5 years in sales and marketing, with at least 2 years sales team management or related management experience

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large distributors

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level Skills & Competencies Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



