This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Regional Manager is responsible for planning, directing and implementing the overall safe operation, maintenance and performance of 3 to 6 landfill gas to energy plants. reports to home site when not traveling to other locations. Handles highly complex issues. Serves as an authority over several plants. Consults with senior management to formulate and establish broad plans and policies. Takes direction from the Operations Director.

Key accountabilities

• Responsible for all duties of a plant manager, except over 3-6 plants.

• Overall responsible for safe and environmental compliant operations of plant personnel and facilities

• Adhering to and implementing company policies, procedures and practices with plant personnel

• Presence onsite during planned plant outages, EHS events, plant outages requiring troubleshooting or assistance should take priority to other duties

• Knowledge of facilities equipment, controls and process is required, this role entails that the regional manager is the subject matter authority

• Executes plant issues in a timely manner by applying our MOC practice, regionals are the owner of this process working with adjacent departments

• Plans and schedules maintenance of plant equipment.

• Develops work schedules, assignments, and rotations for plant operators.

• Works with company management to build and maintain the annual operating budget for the plants under their control.

• Participates in employee hiring process.

• Ensures all employees are accurately trained on the requirements of their respective position.

• Reviews, approves and submits employee timesheets and expense reimbursements.

• Provides employees with transparent and timely feedback and coaching on performance.

• Conducts annual performance reviews with employees.

• Evaluates operations, maintenance and performance of facility.

• Performs equipment testing, develops action plans to improve performance and implements improvements.

• Plans and implements special projects to improve service quality.

• Monitors plan performance to ensure adherence to Company and Industry standards and compliance with state and federal laws, regulations and guidelines.

• Prepares weekly and monthly operations reports and others as the need arises.

• Determines service priorities and schedules plant personnel accordingly.

• Communicates and coordinates plant activities with clients (utility company and landfill personnel).

• Maintains good relations with landfill personnel.

• Conducts regular visits to plants in their region.

• Assists the Director of Operations on special projects nation-wide.

Essential education

• HS Diploma required.

• BS degree in Engineering or Technical field would be a plus.

Essential experience

5-7 years of proven proficiency with all aspects of plant operations and maintenance.

4+ years of management experience.

5-7 years of plant operations and maintenance experience on CAT G3500 and G3600 gas engines and auxiliary equipment.

4+ years of management experience or proven leadership skills.

Must possess various computer skills and have good solid understanding of Word, Excel and email systems.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check, hearing and drug test.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? $100,000 - $130,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

Skills:

