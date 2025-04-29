Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future.

In India, we operate bp’s FBT organization which is a coordinated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Ethics and Compliance Team and advance your career as a Regulatory Reporting Specialist!

Role: Regulatory Reporting Specialist

We have an excellent opportunity for a Regulatory Reporting Specialist to work as part of the Reporting Assurance, Operations and Remediation workstream within our Ethics & Compliance Regulatory Reporting team covering transaction reporting and thresholds monitoring across the UK, Europe and the APAC regions. You will work in an exciting team of regulatory change experts to support bp Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) to maintain its license to operate by aligning with applicable regulatory reporting obligations.

In this role, the person will work under the direction of the Senior Compliance Manager and have the responsibility for implementing and maintaining our reporting assurance, operations and remediation processes for EMIR, MiFID II, REMIT, MAS and ASIC reporting obligations, as well as monitoring our global regulatory thresholds.

About the role

In this role, you will have the exciting opportunity to:

Implement and supervise all daily reporting processes and controls for EMIR, REMIT, MiFID II, MAS and ASIC transaction reporting. This includes providing daily assurance on the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of all in-scope regulatory reporting obligations.

Work closely with Compliance Managers in the team and our Technology partners to close out reporting exceptions in the reporting solutions, including counterparty reconciliation mismatches.

Where necessary, liaise with other business and functional partners including Reg Legal, Front Office and other business functions to resolve regulatory reporting queries.

Supervise the regulatory thresholds dashboards for variances and review threshold alerts against internal and external limits. Identify and call out compliance risks and issues to the Senior Compliance Manager and the RTT Compliance Manager.

Produce high-quality senior customer communication pack for regulatory threshold monitoring.

Complete EMIR portfolio reconciliation activities in a timely manner, including handling queries from internal and external counterparty.

Supervise reporting important metrics across all jurisdictions to ensure senior partners have periodic oversight of reporting performance.

Document and maintain process notes and desk book for transaction reporting and regulatory threshold monitoring.

Work with Compliance Managers to build test scenarios and implement test cases on regulatory change projects. Support the delivery of regulatory change programmers to support bp license to operate and business growth agenda.

Handle other operational processes such as LEI renewal review, counterparty delegated reporting set up and invoicing processes.

Document reporting incidents in the COLT system after consultation with the Senior Compliance Manager.

What you will need to be successful in this role:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience.

At least 5-7 years of working experience in a regulated environment covering transaction reporting operations, regulatory change and data analysis, ideally in risk & compliance function, commodities and energy markets, and/or financial services.

Proven knowledge of financial and/or wholesale energy reporting regulations such as EMIR, MAS, ASIC, MiFID II and REMIT.

Excellent communicator with strong analytical skills, able to work collaboratively as a team as well as independently with minimal direction in areas of accountability.

Strong compliance approach and proactive in identifying and raising risks to senior management.

Attention to detail, excellent work ethics and able to work and deliver under pressure.

Confident to challenge fixed assumptions, can proactively recommend and action improvement opportunities to derive process efficiencies.

Experience of producing high-quality documentations, including requirements specifications, test cases and partner packs.

Able to adapt to new ways of working and embrace change in a dynamic working environment.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office and Power BI

Previous experience in transaction reporting operations is crucial, with experience of business analysis, regulatory change projects and user acceptance testing an added advantage.

Proficiency in English language (spoken and written)



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.