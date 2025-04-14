This role is not eligible for relocation

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

About the role

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is a global organisation within Subsurface where we deliver high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

The Eastern Hemisphere team supports activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the North Sea, early field development offshore West Africa, and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. We work across all reservoir types, characterizing reservoirs and proposing amendments to depletion plans, as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.

To support growing activity in the region we are now seeking an emerging reservoir engineer who, having already gained some exposure in an operator or EPC environment, is now seeking a development opportunity to challenge themselves and progress their career in a dynamic, varied, and agile role.

Given the scope of the team's activity covers a broad range of geographies this opportunity is open to candidates in the UK (Sunbury or Aberdeen), Azerbaijan, Egypt, or Trinidad.

The role is not open to relocation provision or expat assignment.

What you will deliver

As a reservoir engineer, you will be responsible for utilising broad reservoir experience and classical reservoir engineering methods to collate data from the field, ensuring it is properly analysed and integrated into the team’s current understanding to inform decision making and the appropriate reservoir management and surveillance activities are planned and implemented.

Some key activities will include:

Working closely with the Regional teams to deliver and coordinate technical input to the ADP including evaluation of development options and informing key triggers /dependencies in unlocking resource progression

Provide technical support and guidance in delivery of projects and progression of resources

Conduct classical reservoir engineering analyse, working closely with Region

Support multi-disciplinary reservoir reviews

Support generation of WIDs, new well planning processes, and post-well evaluations

Support delivery of the long-term production forecasts and analyses

Support resource appraise studies, benchmarking, RPP, RMP, risked based surveillance plan.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to a Degree in Reservoir / Petroleum Engineering (or other relevant subject area), candidates should also demonstrate:

A solid foundation in reservoir engineering with 3-5 years recent experience working in an operator or EPC environment

Ability and experience to apply good judgement to achieve technical outcomes

Capability in classical (IAM suite, PIE, etc) and modelling (TDRM, Petrel) reservoir engineering tools

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral), to multiple layers in the organization

It would be beneficial to also have:

Track record of establishing networks across functions

Knowledge of Subsea production systems

Knowledge of BP’s ADP and project progression processes

Experience describing and evaluating cross functional uncertainty analysis and the effects on development plans

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Legal Disclaimer:

