Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

The Reservoir Engineer will be working closely with a multidisciplinary squad to deliver reservoir management and reservoir performance prediction under Production & Operations Subsurface, reporting to Asia Pacific Reservoir Engineering Discipline Leader. Responsible to deliver reservoir engineering works and to provide inputs to inform technical processes and business decisions. This role will provide reservoir engineering expertise to maximize the value of Asia Pacific Projects through the safe and efficient progression of resources to reserves to production. In delivering those, ensures implementation of discipline guidelines, processes, and workflows to support delivery of appropriate quality technical products. This role requires strong communication skills, an ability to effectively work in diverse and integrated teams, and ability to influence key stakeholders through quality technical work.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Collaborating with other disciplines in delivering economically viable development plan.

Using classical and advanced numerical simulation techniques to optimise depletion plans and to forecast production from existing and future hydrocarbon fields.

Developing data acquisition plans and using the results to improve efficiency and to inform decisions.

Conduct reservoir performance analysis which includes wells/reservoirs data acquisition with the aim to optimize recovery.

Handle integrated reservoir studies.

Lead reservoir engineering works to deliver reserve estimation and reporting.

Provide reservoir engineering support and assurance for key business decisions and project milestones, ensuring that subsurface uncertainty and risk management is quantified, understood and communicated to inform business decisions.

CANDIDATES' REQUIRED SKILL AND EXPERIENCES :



Degree or equivalent experience in Petroleum Engineering or Chemical Engineering or equivalent.​

Experience:​

Minimum 10 years experience in reservoir engineering and/or petroleum engineering.

Dynamic model building, history matching and prediction.​

Good knowledge of classical reservoir engineering principles.

Subsurface uncertainty, risk assessment and management.

Reservoir and base management of producing fields​.

Reserves estimation and reporting.

IPM (PROSPER-GAP-MBAL), Nexus and Petrel​ will be an advantage.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Team player and willingness to work with a multidisciplinary team and experts in global team.

This position is only open for Indonesian citizen and based in Indonesia.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



