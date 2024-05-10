Reservoir Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future.

Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading own the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

What you will deliver

Work closely with the regions across the globe, utilising broad classical Reservoir engineering methods to properly analyse and integrate wells and Reservoir data into the team’s current understanding.

Conduct classical Reservoir engineering analyses, integrating rate and pressure transient analysis, material balance, decline curve and volumetric analyses into Reservoir evaluation and reserves estimation.

Provide sound Reservoir Engineering technical analysis, judgement, and guidance to support identification, evaluation, and progression of value-generating resources.

Provide technical support and guidance in delivery of projects and progression of resources.

Apply Reservoir engineering concepts to understand and optimize the production and recovery, Including Rock and fluid properties, relative permeability, and depletion mechanisms.

Promote hydrocarbon resources progression by assessing surveillance and analogue data, development activities and materiality, and working across multi-disciplines to provide guidance and justification for reserves/resources estimation and reporting, following company’s guidelines.

Ensure subsurface products align to bp’s technical expectations for reserves estimation.

Collaborate with engineers in global teams to analyze field performance and advise on improving recovery.

What you will need to be successful

Educational qualifications- Bsc / Msc degree in Petroleum/ Reservoir Engineering with 6 – 8 years of experience as Reservoir Engineer, with experience in classical Reservoir engineering and reserves estimation.

Must have experiences/skills

Have a strong understanding of Reservoir analysis fundamentals such as pressure transient analysis, decline curve analysis and material balance.

Good industry track record as Reservoir Engineer. Relevant classical Reservoir engineering experience in Reservoir Management, Reservoir Performance, and Analytical Reservoir Engineering workflows.

Experience with classical RE toolkits (e.g. PETEX IPM, Kappa (Saphir)).

Good working experience with well test analysis, PTA and RTA.

Resourceful communication and influencing skills, with track record of sharing learnings.

Able to lead multiple activities and quickly respond to changing business priorities.

Able to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization acting as a squad member as required.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Basic knowledge of CCUS subsurface workflow.

Waterflood management and/or gas Reservoir management experience.

Experience of using simulation models to support decisions.

Shift support : flexible working may be required depending on project location

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone, company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.