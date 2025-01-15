Responsable Amélioration Continue (H/F) - CI Manager

Job summary

Join our Team in Péronne and advance your career as a

Responsable Amélioration Continue - Continuous Improvement in Manufacturing Manager H/F

The CIM (Continuous Improvement in Manufacturing) Manager reports directly to the Plant Manager. The role has 1 direct report: the CIM Engineer. The new roleholder will drive the CIM agenda for the site. The agenda is a result of a loss analysis in the sites’ operations and reflects a prioritised action plan fitting the strategy of the site.

In This role you will:

Through CIM Focused Improvement, define and drive the Sites improvement strategy

Conduct Loss Analysis exercises with the Plant management and define an achievable, coherent and robust set of improvement projects that support the execution the sites’ strategic plan

Define and manage the Management Of Change (MoC) process

Execute the projects with the sites’ team(s)

Conduct workshops & training to develop Know-How and support the site teams in executing the improvement plan

Transfer best practices with the other sites (regionally and globally) to build a robust standard way of executing CIM

Build an CIM culture in the site

Communicate progress and successes of achievements and support the CIM Manufacturing Manager Europe by providing regular updates

Develop a pipeline of opportunities through Focused improvement methodologies

Adaptable to change at short notice (changing priorities)

Develop appropriate business engagement

Resolve conflicts of priorities between project and ongoing operations

Develop strategic vision and translate into an underpinned execution programme

What You will need to be successful:

Master degree or equal by experience

A strong track record of delivery

Excellent level of understanding around performance management concepts, benchmarking and metrics

Fluency in English (additional Dutch and French would be a plus)

SAP knowledge

Project planning/analysis expertise including experience & proficiency in o Timescale and dependency management o Financial management and tracking o Change management / control processes o Risk and issue management

Proven experience in Operational Excellence methodology

