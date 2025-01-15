Responsable Amélioration Continue (H/F) - CI Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
Join our Team in Péronne and advance your career as a
Responsable Amélioration Continue - Continuous Improvement in Manufacturing Manager H/F
The CIM (Continuous Improvement in Manufacturing) Manager reports directly to the Plant Manager. The role has 1 direct report: the CIM Engineer. The new roleholder will drive the CIM agenda for the site. The agenda is a result of a loss analysis in the sites’ operations and reflects a prioritised action plan fitting the strategy of the site.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization
