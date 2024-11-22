This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

The Retail Engineering & Standards Advisor reports to Senior Manager of Construction and is responsible for handling and implementing projects and programs on a national level to promote HSSE, asset integrity, and business development. Applies broad experience and judgement to deliver retail site work, including Integrity Management, site remodels, facility upgrades and expansion of bp’s portfolio to provide long term benefits and maximise return on investment. Allocates internal and external resources and supervises the workflow of from initial project scope, creation of contract documents, project budgets, project scheduling, and continued collaboration with multi-functional teams from inception through turnover.

Key Accountabilities



General Responsibilities

Oversees the development of architectural structural, mechanical, and electrical project drawings for new C-Store projects.

Communicates / clarifies design philosophies to department team members, consultants, general contractors and agencies having jurisdiction as vital to achieve desired results.

Facilitates communications between construction managers and design consultants throughout construction and turnover of new or remodelled C-Store facilities, ensuring project quality is closely monitor and standards/designs are adhered.

Oversee Design department collaboration with multi-functional teammates to ensure compatibility of building plans with site / civil, site photo-metrics, signage, fuel system. ADA and Life Safety plans, and in compliance with local state and federal codes.

Conduct research, prepare cost estimates, and represent Design Department in capital project approval meetings.

Field all requests to alter any aspect of store design, assess feasibility formulate alternative solutions and budgets and analyse impact Provides recommendations to Capital and Design Review Committees on scope operational, and financial impact.

Oversee remodel Design team from concept planning, Design intent, operational and executive approval, and create contract documents. Collaborate with multi-functional teams throughout the bidding, providing scope and design clarifications as needed. Conduct periodic design reviews to analyse modifications to designs to improve store functionality and performance and present recommendations to the management team.

Conduct regular value engineering assessments of materials means, methods, and equipment to ensure selection of most efficient criteria. Modify criteria plans & specifications to incorporate standard process, and document cost impacts by store.

Research and resolve architectural design conflicts / concerns in new and remodel construction documents.

Review / respond to design submittals from outside consultants and communicate standards of quality to ensure compliance with established criteria.

Supervise Design Project Manager (s) in creation of technical documents and drawings, administration of design projects, and assemblage of published criteria, documents, and manuals.

Adapt, revise, gain executive support for changes to approved design criteria, including standard specification's manual for each project. Ensure that approved changes are applied to Prototypical design documents as vital.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Leadership

Lead and ensure bp’s safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met.

Provide servant leadership and attract, retain, and develop a diverse, high-performing team.

Lead, develop, and support strong DE&I, Ethics and Compliance plans.

Core Behaviors

Safety - demonstrate personal and staying safe at service stations.

Respect - build an inclusive and diverse workplace.

Excellence - pursue detailed management through standardization & clarification.

Courage – ability to challenge status quo.

One Team - work with all partners to achieve the best results.

Experience and Qualifications

Education

Bachelor's Degree in Construction/Construction Technology or related discipline.

Bachelor's Degree in Architecture with a minimum of two (2) years design experience preferred

Experience

Minimum 8 plus years' experience or equivalent related experience

Knowledge of fuel system design, fuel storage and distribution

Comfortable to support US shift 5:30pm to 2:30am IST

Skills & Proficiencies

Living the safety leadership principles

Ability to work and lead teams with understanding

Exemplify bp’s Values and Behaviors

Demonstrate dedication to valuing diversity and giving to an inclusive working environment

Demonstrate intent based leadership

Embrace guest centricity

Consistently challenge to standardize and simplify

Ability to optimally prioritise in a fast paced, team environment

Deliver our commitments through clear performance focus

Ability to communicate efficiently with a clear and consistent voice

Ability to think conceptually, strategic as well as pragmatic

Exhibit strong integrity and dedication to the company’s vision & strategy

Ability to take initiative and work independently of close supervision

Strong proven understanding of Architectural Practices, Principles, Procedures and Concepts

Knowledge of International Building Codes, Local federal laws

Strong documentation and records retention experience

Knowledgeable with ADA. Architectural Barriers, Asbestos Requirements

You will work with

Collaboration with a variety of internal stakeholders:

Safety

Design & Development

Construction

Facility Services

Real Estate and Lease Administration

Legal

Store Operations

Finance

Project Controls



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

