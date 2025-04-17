This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

Purpose of the role

The Retail Operations Communications Lead is responsible for effective communications and the engagement of our retail (petrol and convenience) store network - including 6000 plus store team members - across Australia and New Zealand.

This role will work closely with internal leaders and stakeholders to carefully manage and execute the bp Retail communications plan including why, when, how and what messages are sent to stores, store managers and their teams.

Key Accountabilities

This role will own bp retail’s communication platforms, drive frontline team engagement, review key communications & training metrics and organise key events for the bp retail business. In addition to this:

Team Leadership

Manage a direct report and provide support to enable achievement of objectives

Communication

Create the bp Retail Communications Plan and execute frequent & cyclical operational communications (daily, weekly, monthly and yearly)

Provide support to key leaders and stakeholders for projects and initiatives and establish clear ways of working which includes best practice for store communications

Lead urgent and business critical operational communications as part of a business response team or as needed, with ability to respond across 7 days where required

Prioritize and gatekeep communications content to suit business requirements and ensure the quality of the communications are consistent and fit for purpose

Own key communication channels and platforms (e.g. StorIQ, Work Jam etc.), plus manage key external stakeholder relationships

Engagement

Drive frontline team engagement through retail initiatives and communications channels

Use communications platform data to generate insights to enhance future communication and drive higher engagement levels

Lead the organisation & content building of frontline team events and meetings (e.g. Store Manager Meetings, Conferences etc.)

Continuous improvement

Review and track key communications, engagement and training metrics

Elevate current communications & channels

Drive continuous improvement

Essential Skills and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business, Commerce etc. or equivalent experience

Excellent written & verbal communication, planning and organization skills

Strong understanding of retail business, frontline teams and customer centricity

Strong relationship management including internal and external stakeholder management

Ability to influence at all levels of the organization

Strong resilience, working in a 24/7 retail business

Ability to work under pressure and at pace

Desirable:

Retail store communications experience in a large organization

Retail operations experience

Team leadership experience

What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business, Communication, Communication Training, Continual Improvement Process, Quality, Resilience, Retail Communications, Stakeholder Management, Store Communications, Team Member Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.