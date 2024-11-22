Retail Project Controls Advisor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

The Project Controls Advisor supports the execution of all day-to-day projects and portfolio activities. Responsible for tracking and reporting on monthly maintenance expenditures and coordinates all planning and budgeting for TCC and direct expenses. The role manages significant amount of allocation of project costs and liaise with finance team to prepare planning documents and reports. Assist with strategy development, performance management, and diagnostics of operating cost improvements relating to site performance, occupancy costs, and maintenance operations. The individual is responsible for the ongoing monitoring and improvements of existing processes to deliver on simplification and efficiencies across project controls and delivery. They will support ongoing improvements centered around real time reporting and analysis of project management, cost controls. This role will entail extensive data mining, creative thinking, problem-solving, and effective presentations for use by the leadership team.

What you will deliver

General Responsibilities

Handles physical checks (overage from escrow company, random refunds, overpayment made to vendors), acquiring accurate coding, completing the required form and sending to GBS for posting.

Coordinates all plan and budgeting - expenses, preparing recommended plans for both quarterly and annual outlooks. Liaises with finance to prepare required planning submissions and variance explanations.

Tracks and reports on monthly maintenance expenses by CoT and by cost category, showing site demand trends, and service-level achievement by vendors.

Connects with key partners, prepares/presents leads the monthly performance review meetings.

Prepare and present to key stakeholders and leadership the monthly forecast vs Plan, vs GFO, and vs Goal.

Collaborates with Finance on annual/quarterly planning and forecasting for TCC & direct expenses.

Support strategic maintenance planning with historical and predictive analytics by Market, and by CoT.

Collaborates with Procurement on cost savings maintenance vendor programs as needed (Example - Source of values).

Works with team members and leads the allocation of costs every month through CATS (Cross Application Time Sheet), UFA (Up Front Agreement) and Journal entries.

Quarterly support for intercompany billing for overhead costs.

Assists and runs monthly cash cost accruals.

Prepare and post monthly journal entries including cost center allocation, project/cost center reclassifications and intercompany entries.

Ensure ongoing data alignment and troubleshoot discrepancies between Power-BI and multiple tools (like Smartsheet, SAP and other project management tools).

Manual payment processing for immediate/critical wire transfers due to quick turnaround time for Real Estate closing for potential properties.

Handling the Performance bond requests for municipal/city requirements.

Adhoc Vendor creation/maintenance.

Runs PR/GR requests for managed services, real estate, network planning & HSSE.

Miscellaneous and special projects/analysis/assignments.

Experience & Qualifications

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree – Preference for Business, Economics, or Finance

Experience

Minimum of 8 years of relevant business experience within retail.

Able to convert data into a significant and actionable strategy.

Skills

Strong MS-Office products skills and willingness to acquire new skills.

Proficient with Power Point, Power BI and assembling data from multiple sources.

Smartsheet experiences a plus.

Experience with SAP and capable of running basic reporting.

Technically savvy and self-sufficient when it comes to various IT / software platforms.

Comfortable to present and talking to client senior leadership.

Looks for proactive ways to find opportunities to add client.

Proven understanding of commercial terms.

Strong interpersonal skills including power of persuasion, assertiveness, and ability to empower others.

Comfortable working in US shifts 5:30 pm to 2:30 am IST.

You will work with

Procurement for vendor master setup etc.

Finance - financial reporting, platform support and payment processing, accrual calculations and submissions.

Asset Management leaders - cross-functional project management and ways of working.

Business leadership - tactical project handling and delivery with an asset need

Vendors, Title companies etc.

GBS



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

