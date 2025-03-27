This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Reward Experience & Excellence Lead

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Reward Experience & Excellence Lead will support the delivery of service excellence strategy and roadmap for Reward services. This includes developing and monitoring global performance metrics and customer feedback to improve service quality, customer experience, and operational efficiency. This role will be expected to collaborate with all the global operation discipline leaders, excellence & experience leads, solutions owners and COE to ensure O&A operates in safe, control and compliance across operations, tools, and projects delivery.”

In this role You will:

Lead and implement a service excellence strategy for Reward.

Work with senior leadership to identify and track key performance indicators.

Implement and monitor continuous improvement (CI) initiatives.

Establish and lead the global community of practice (CoP) for the specific service area, lead and drive best practise sharing and standardised ways of working and deliver identify CI.

Manage CI backlog, work with GSO on prioritising Services systems impacting changes backlog.

Act as a point of contact for technical issues and improvements from the Reward Operations teams.

Manage capacity reporting and resource planning.

Coordinate and track global standard operating procedures.

Manage change plans and project risks.

Benchmark service performance.

Engage with Centers of Expertise (CoE) in project planning and service management.

Foster a collaborative and innovative work environment.

Support operational efficiency initiatives.

Develop and implement service skills and technical capabilities for the team.

What You will need to be successful:

At least 6 years of experience in HR operations / reward areas with relevant higher education background.

Ability to engage and influence customers at all levels.

Experience in complex and changing environments.

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information.

Awareness of data compliance and data privacy requirements .

Leadership capabilities .

Significant experience in data processes and data analysis in a global shared services environment.

Knowledge on Reward and/or International Mobility fields.

Learning agility in new processes and tools.

Lean, Six Sigma, and other process improvement methodologies.

Project management experience in both agile and waterfall environments.

Exceptional business process and IT systems expertise related to HR.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.