Reward SME, Benefits

Supporting the management and administration of bp’s employee benefit programs globally, including retirement and insurance plans. Responsible for assisting employees with benefit inquiries, processing enrollments and changes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field desired but not essential.
Over 3 years of experience in benefits administration or a related P&C function.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Excellent problem-solving abilities.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.
Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software.
In-depth knowledge of employee benefits programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and voluntary benefits.
Coach & Mentor a dedicated team of benefit specialists.
Manage & ensure efficiency in the administration process of employee benefits programs, including but not limited to health insurance, retirement plans, wellness initiatives, and other elective benefits.
Oversee the enrollment process for new employees and handle ongoing modifications for current staff.
Develop and maintain standard operating procedures for all aspects of benefits, with a focus on continuous improvement.
Proactively manage data in core benefits systems to ensure accuracy and integrity.
Ensure strict compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, and company policies related to benefits administration.
Assist in regular audits and assessments of benefits programs, plan documents, and related communications to identify and rectify any compliance issues.
Work closely with benefit vendors to resolve issues and ensure timely delivery of services, including providing improvements or change suggestions when necessary.
Offer support and advice to stakeholders and benefit specialists, aiding them in understanding their benefits and making informed choices.
Support Conduct research and analysis on proposal for new benefits programs or modifications to existing ones, ensuring alignment with company objectives.
Conduct training sessions for the benefits team to enhance their expertise in benefits administration and compliance.
Create and execute Support creation and execution of communication project plans for benefits, applicable at local, regional, and global levels working with stakeholder and leaders in the team.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.