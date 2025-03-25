Reward SME, Compensation

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

Supporting the delivery of compensation operation activities globally, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of compensation operations. Responsible for assisting employees with compensation enquiries, supporting on cycle and off cycle cyclical compensation processes. No direct reports or indirect reports, the role primarily interfaces with other Reward COE compensation team colleagues, P&C and Employee Relations colleagues. Externally, will interface with compensation vendors.

Role purpose

Supporting the delivery of compensation operation activities globally, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of compensation operations. Responsible for assisting employees with compensation enquiries, supporting on cycle and off cycle cyclical compensation processes.

Role reporting relationships – # direct, # indirect reports

No direct reports or indirect reports, the role primarily interfaces with other Reward COE compensation team colleagues, P&C and Employee Relations colleagues. Externally, will interface with compensation vendors.

Role accountabilities

Provide accurate and timely compensation specialist advice support to employees, line managers, PC&C teams.

Liaise with Reward CoE teams to support query resolution.

Drive continuous improvement to optimize reward delivery across Tiers 0 to 3

Support application of compensation processes and policy in line with bp group standards.

Support delivery and execution of timely and accurate on cycle and off cycle compensation processes operations (from country/regional/global/business perspectives), such as annual pay review, sales incentive quarterly program, local incentive programs etc

Provision of guidance and assistance in development of reward proposals, including managing senior reward approval where required.

Consistent application of compensation processes and policy in line with bp group standards.

Provide accurate and timely reward analysis, specifically data integrity activities

Support local, regional, and global compensation projects as required.

Ensure compensation related knowledge articles are up to date and readily available to Ops & Advisory teams

Assist with ensuring communication materials, including policies, on people@bp are up to date at a global, entity, country level..

Required qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field desired but not essential

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience (including number of years): At least 3 years of relevant experience in compensation administration or a related P&C function

Technical

In-depth knowledge of employee compensation programs, including incentive plans.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion

Behavioural

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and educate diverse audiences.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings

Has a growth mindset – believing there is always room for personal improvement. Seek opportunities to learn, gain new skills, and enhance existing skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



