Reward SME, Compliance

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

Role Purpose:

Supporting compliance activities, such as gender/ethnicity pay, fair wage, EU transparency and CEO pay ratio analysis, from a country, regional and global perspectives. Assist in gathering, analyzing, interpreting and reporting data to provide insights and recommendations that support bp's compliance requirements.

What you will do:

Assist in collecting and organizing internal compliance data on compensation, benefits, and total rewards practices from various sources, for both cyclical and project activities.

Conduct basic analysis of data to identify trends and benchmarks relevant to our organization.

Support planning and execution of compliance data activities against relevant market data and industry peers.

Assist in maintaining databases and tools to support ongoing analysis and reporting.

Support preparation of reports, presentations, and dashboards summarizing benchmarking findings, trends, and recommendations.

Collaborate with P&C, finance, and other relevant parties as appropriate to achieve compliance deliverables.

Maintain accurate documentation of compliance methodologies, data sources, and analysis procedures to ensure data integrity and transparency.

Provide administrative and logistical support for cyclical activities/projects, such as scheduling meetings, coordinating data collection efforts, and tracking project milestones.

What you will need:

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Finance, Economics, or analytical background preferred.

At least 3 years of experience in compensation, benefits, HR analytics, or a related field, with a focus on market benchmarking and data analysis.

Skills:

Technical:

Strong analytical skills, with proficiency in Microsoft Excel, with familiarity with statistical analysis tools and techniques

Knowledge of survey design and data collection methods.

Behavioural:

Detail-oriented with a commitment to accuracy and data integrity.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

Has a growth mindset – believing there is always room for personal improvement. Seek opportunities to learn, gain new skills, and enhance existing skills.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

