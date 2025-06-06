This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run People and Culture in bp and our Global P&C solutions and services team is at the heart of new ways of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its outstanding legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is a need to support them.

We are seeking a Total Reward SME to join our PC&C team based in Pune, India. This role is focused on delivering reward analytics and generating insights that support our distributed team. With 4–5 years of experience in reward—preferably within the oil & gas or energy industry—you will contribute to the design, analysis, and delivery of competitive and data driven compensation frameworks across multiple regions.

Key Responsibilities:

Reward Analytics & Benchmarking

Conduct comprehensive compensation analyses, including:

External market competitiveness

Internal equity and pay progression

Range penetration and compa-ratio reviews

Pay distribution, affordability, and budgeting models

Develop and maintain dashboards and models using Excel, Power BI, or similar tools to track compensation metrics and support decision-making.

Support the creation and maintenance of global salary structures and pay band using robust data-driven methods.

Provide scenario modeling and financial impact analysis for proposed compensation changes or new initiatives.

Reward Project Support

Contribute to global and regional reward projects including:

Job architecture and leveling frameworks

Incentive plan analysis and diagnostics

Salary structure reviews across geographies and functions

Pay equity assessments and action planning

Deliver analytics, documentation, and project tracking tools to support successful execution of reward programs.

Ensure the integrity and consistency of compensation data in systems of record and during annual review cycles.

Collaborator Support & Reporting

Support the preparation of executive-ready presentations, dashboards, and reports summarizing reward trends, findings, and recommendations.

Contribute to internal governance processes by ensuring transparency and consistency in reward data and modeling.

Required Skills & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in HR/MBA from a good Business school

4–5 years of experience in compensation/reward with a strong emphasis on analytics and data modeling in a multinational setting.

Proven experience in oil & gas, energy, or capital-intensive sectors is preferred.

Strong command of compensation benchmarking, salary structures, and job evaluation methodologies (Mercer IPE, Hay, etc.).

Advanced Excel skills (including modeling, pivot tables, complex formulas); Power BI or Tableau experience is a strong plus.

Diligent, with the ability to manage large datasets and distill insights clearly and concisely.

Experience supporting global compensation processes such as annual salary reviews and incentive planning.

Preferred Qualifications:

Familiarity with HRIS platforms such as SuccessFactors, Workday

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

