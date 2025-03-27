Entity:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Reward Team Lead, Compensation

Provide comprehensive reward expertise on a global scale, ensuring that all practices align with bp group standards and local regulations. Ensure that all reward and plans are fully compliant with both internal policies and local regulatory requirements, upholding the highest standards of governance and ethics. Drive the consistent alignment of reward practices with all internal and external policies, standards, and strategic objectives. Support the effective delivery and implementation of bp group and country-specific reward programs.

In this role You will:

Lead a team of Compensation specialists

Oversee the management of local country compensation plans, aligning them with global strategies and standards.

Oversee enrolment process for new hires and manage ongoing changes for existing employees.

Own and drive standard operating procedures for all compensation elements, including continuous improvement activities

Ensure compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and internal policies governing compensation administration.

Support regular audits and reviews of benefits programs, plan documents, and communications to identify and address compliance gaps.

Provide mentorship and assistance to employees in understanding their benefit options and making informed decisions.

Support implementation of new programs or changes to existing programs

Provide training to compensation team members, helping them develop their knowledge and skills.

Support development and deployment of country/regional/global BAU communications plans.

What You will need to be successful:

Over 5 years of progressive experience in c&b with at least 2 years in a leadership role.

Leadership skills to effectively manage a team of benefits specialists.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, analyze trends, and develop actionable insights and recommendations.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence partners.

Proficiency in HRIS, benefits administration software, and Microsoft Office applications.

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Expert knowledge of employee benefits regulations, compliance requirements, and industry best practices.

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!