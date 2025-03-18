This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as Risk and Policies Manager.

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today, and tomorrow. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will maximise digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do. Our Finance business sits at the heart of almost all our business processes, internal reporting, and external reporting which enable that business purpose.

This role sits within the Finance Data Office (FDO) which supports the entire Finance organization at bp. This encompasses multiple functions including Finance Business & Technology (FBT), Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC), Planning and Performance Management (PPM), Tax, Treasury, and Procurement.

This role will focus will work closely with the Chief Data Officer (CDO) for Finance and Data Management Senior Manager to support the execution of our finance data strategy, assessment and management of data risks across Finance, and the writing and issuance of data policies encompassing the range of activities handled by the FDO

The successful candidate will be a key contributor supporting the creation, sharing, implementation, engagement, and monitoring of data risk and policies under the remit of the FDO

Responsible for writing, agreeing, and issuing all policies from the FDO as well as exception management processes

Responsible for resolving optimal processes for defining risk monitoring, control monitoring, and important metric monitoring to track policy compliance and risk management for the FDO – including the remediation of audit findings

Respond to and communicate on Business Risk challenges on additional and emerging risks with respect to data

Handle a governance structure to monitor, challenge and test business compliance with risk and control frameworks on a regular basis, bringing up through appropriate governance structures where non-compliance has the potential to breach risk appetite limits

Build senior relationships across FBT and the wider BP organisation i.e. programme and portfolio leadership, enterprise architects etc, to gain an understanding of new and in-flight change programmes and to influence the scope and architecture of those projects or to identify streams of activity which require either oversight or delivery ownership and execution from within the FDO team

Support the finance data strategy by driving its implementation and championing the effective use of data to inform effective decision-making and excellent business outcomes.

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

You will demonstrate and practice appropriate leadership behaviours, ensuring colleagues are developed to their full potential and supported with their career aspirations

You will demonstrate diversity and inclusion, ensuring fairness and transparency

You will build working relationships with key senior BP and FBT leaders, Data Owners, Information Champions, IT&S and Architecture

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written with customer / collaborator focus in mind.

Extensive experience working in a business risk, data risk, or IT risk capacity within or for a complex multi-national organization

You will have experience with governance (project, programme, data) to ensure compliant execution of our activities.

Experience of one or more enterprise class Data & Analytics technologies and platforms

Strong leadership & interpersonal skills working across a multi-cultural, multi-domain environment

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.