Rotating Equipment​ Engineer-Site Projects-TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Rotating Equipment Engineer will join the bp TSI discipline engineering team to provide deep engineering expertise, oversight, judgment and support to Production & Operations (P&O), bp Solutions (bpS) - Site Projects Team.

A Rotating Equipment Engineer with experience supporting site-based projects in oil and Gas/refinery operations. Well-versed in the selection, installation, commissioning, troubleshooting, and maintenance of rotating machinery packages such as pumps, compressors, Steam and Gas turbines, Diesel engines, and gearboxes etc. . Demonstrates strong expertise in interpreting P&IDs, datasheets, and technical specifications to ensure alignment with project requirements and industry standards (API, ASME, ISO).

Experienced in executing capital projects involving brownfield modifications as well as greenfield facilities. Also experienced in supporting turnaround and shutdown activities,

Experienced in coordinating with multidisciplinary teams, collaborating and driving delivery with others whilst working remotely, and ensuring mechanical integrity, safety compliance, and timely delivery of project milestones. Brings a hands-on approach to resolving equipment-related issues in high-pressure environments, with a focus on minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency.

Proven track record of working closely with EPC contractors, vendors, and OEMs during project phases, from engineering design through construction and commissioning. Committed to delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that support asset productivity and sustainability goals.

Proactively interact with other disciplines, squads, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems, applying informed engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization

Ensure Engineering activities appropriately apply BP standards and processes such as Fit for Service and CVP (Capital value process).

What you will deliver

Provide Rotating Equipment engineering expertise to P&O bp Solutions Site Projects teams. Providing REE discipline review as needed to ensure small projects and modifications. Adhere to regulatory requirements, appropriate BP specifications, quality management requirements, and lifecycle operability standards.

Support hazard identification and risk assessment studies associated with revalidations of small projects, or modifications for existing assets (e.g.,MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis and What Ifs). Support safety related actions assigned REE actions associated with HAZOP/LOPA findings ,HVL’s, Alert bulletins, audit findings , and complex engineering studies.

Support the Site Projects Team and Engineering Contractor to deliver Rotating Equipment scopes in front-end loading (FEL) and detailed engineering of projects, including to:

Provide technical oversight, review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables. Ensure that Engineering Contractor(s) apply bp’s Engineering Practices in engineering designs

Equipment specification in requisition/datasheets and selection as well as engineering package technical content.

Review of technical bid analysis of Rotating equipment/packages. Provide technical evaluations of requests for exceptions/deviations to specifications or standards.

Determine risks to project delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place.

Work with an engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required

activities in line with project schedules, and assist bp’s Engineering Manager in

contract performance management.

Determine risks to project delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place.

Review of Vendor Quality Control Plans, Inspection and Test Plans, documents and drawings. Assure quality and consistency in Rotating and its auxiliary equipment/complete package delivery on projects.

Assist in preparation of factory acceptance test (FAT) and site acceptance test (SAT) plans and witness, as when requirement arises.

Record and share relevant learnings.

Approve deviations from ETPs with an appropriate mitigation plan.

Guiding projects in conducting right level of Rotating engineering work in FEL-1/2/3

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering (or demonstrated equivalent)

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 to 15 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent, with minimum five (5) years’ experience of Engineering work in Capital/small projects. Strong preference will be given to experience in brownfield projects.

Total years of experience:

8-15 Years

Must have experience/skills:

Strong technical knowledge and experience of engineering, maintenance, operation of Rotating equipment including troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues in oil & gas processing facilities

Required working knowledge of the following equipment:

Pumps (Rotary and positive displacement)and compressors (Centrifugal, Reciprocating and Screw), Gas turbines (Aeroderivative and Industrial high-capacity power generation), Steam turbines, Mechanical and Dry gas seals, Diesel engines, Turbo expanders etc.…

Specification, purchase and installation of above equipment

Practical working knowledge of international standards and codes such as: API 610, 611, 612, 614, 616, 617,618, 619, 670, 671, 673, 674, 675, 676, 677, 681, 685, ,686,682, 692, 677 and others related to rotating equipment design and selection.

Excellent interpersonal skills to interact effectively with individuals across levels

Track record of improving safety and reliability at Rotating equipment/Packages, preferably oil/gas/petrochemical processing through engagement and influence

Good to have experience/skills:

Experience in an operational environment, brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation

Experience of working with remote team and collaborative approach to delivery

Proven track record in cross-functional engineering improvements

Accomplished in risk, process safety and contractor performance management

Consistently delivers results under pressure

You will work with

Site Projects Engineering Manager

Engineering Contractor(s)

Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Discipline Engineering Team

Other bp Discipline Engineers

P&O bp Solutions Site Projects Teams

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Shift

Working hours (UK shift) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements

10%

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

