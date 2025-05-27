SME - Financial Performance Reporting Analysis with Data Expert

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Supply & Trading Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Organization Role title - Senior SME - Performance

Role Overview :

The Senior SME - Performance will act as an advisor and partner across the retail operations entity to help the business achieve and exceed financial business objectives by proactively providing analytics, insights and recommendations to relevant teams whilst keeping the customer front of mind!

* Financial Performance Reporting Analysis with Data Expert - strong excel and Power BI skills

Experience - 8 to 10 Years

Shift Timing: 3 AM / 5 AM IST

Responsibilities :

Track and provide assurance on performance & delivery of critical initiatives within team, including store/convenience/fulfilment results, labour costs, other business costs, strategic projects and maintenance and property activity.

Support in the ongoing management and evolution of the Total Store Offer, retail dashboard and other key performance reports to provide assistance for the Operations & Trading teams’ delivery.

Work with Finance to develop and implement standard and structured performance critical metric dashboards and frameworks to drive effective performance conversations.

Apply external benchmarking and norms to determine good looks like to drive and shape performance.

Ensure financial delivery of our commitments in the convenience case through performance optimization.

Supervise annual site maintenance budget such capital renewal/end of life replacement and facilities maintenance

Lead the weekly business performance forum through timely provision of insights into performance relative to targets which enables interventions to drive value

Job requirements & qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in either Commerce/Business, or related subject area.

Strong commercial nous and understanding of end-to-end business operations.

Proven problem solving and data analysis skills?

Highly proficient in communication and influencing.

Previous experience working in a retail environment

Strong personal impact that encourages and motivates a team with dynamic strengths and influence effectively across the organization



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

