ST&S China Lights Bench Senior Originator/Business Developer

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Lead and manage the overall GLights business development, with a strong emphasis on petrochemicals, in China to prospect, originate, and execute opportunities in support of GLights books. Generate long-term structural positions consistent with Glights strategies

Extract critical market intelligence through interaction with industry counterparts and articulate implication on supply and demand balance

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including customers, suppliers government and industry bodies to position bp as a partner of choice

Represent the GLights at senior external meetings, industry forums, and conferences, strengthening our presence and reputation in China

Work with traders to develop spot and/or term offers in a manner that will be competitively advantaged to the counterparty as well as bp and in compliance with bp standards

Provide deal assurance by ensuring that relevant deal transaction structures, execution options, negotiating and relationship management tactics, risks, rewards and resources timing are considered, defined and appropriately evaluated

Assist traders in the development of petrochemical trading strategy to maximize value for the GLights and ST&S as a whole

Support analytical assessment of Petchem and refined products balances in China and provide relevant insight on market sentiment and competitive behavior

Coordinate with other ST&S China originators to deliver cross-product and cross-bench opportunities

Act as a leader and role model for the junior members of the GLights team

Proven track record of developing and maintaining external relationships

Understanding of key commercial drivers in deal origination and execution. Ability to deliver deals which are aligned with trading benches strategy with due consideration of functional boundaries

Minimum 10 years’ experience in Petchem or/and the supply and trading environment, a strong familiarity with Chinese petrochemical markets

Expertise and experience across a wide range of Lightends products is desirable.

Understanding of petrochemical plant mechanical processing would be a plus

Fluent in Mandarin and English (oral and written).

Degree in engineering, finance or a commercial discipline.

Able to build relationships in a short period of time with new external parties

Commercially astute and creative

Strategically aware, with an ability to translate strategies into actions

Strong entrepreneurial bias – ability and enthusiasm to deliver result independently

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) and strong negotiation and contracting skills.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



