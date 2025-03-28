Safety, Risk and Learning Manager

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always seeking for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Let me tell you about the role:

Leads a team of HSE&C experts in risk management, self-verification, operational safety systems, performance management, transportation (driving, marine & aviation), Control of Work (CoW), Operating Management System (OMS), compliance, environmental, social responsibility, human performance and learning to ensure fit for purpose local management system to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations consistently across the globe for Castrol.

Builds HSE&C enduring capability for Castrol.

Sets fit for purpose HSE&C and OMS standards and requirements that are clear, understandable and practicable for the front line.

Provides leadership and support to identity, assess and lead current and emerging HSE&C risks.

Provides HSE&C leadership and expertise to enable Performance Units/Functions to effectively meet regulatory HSE&C and bp HSE&C requirements.

Supports Performance Units (PUs) and functions to meet HSE&C performance targets and sets up Castrol’s Local Operating Management System (LOMS) priorities driving conformance.

Intervenes and call out as appropriate to build corrective action when HSE&C performance and/or OMS conformance is not at desired levels.

Leads and sustains the safety culture, by influencing and mentoring through visible leadership in the field.

Verifies compliance with relevant OMS sub-elements, Group Essentials and relevant bp Group Defined Practices (GDPs).

As a member of the Global Castrol HSE&C leadership team (LT), contributes to the development of the global HSE&C strategy, policies and fit for purpose programs with pragmatism.

What you will deliver

Drives HSE&C programs (personal safety, process safety, operational safety, health and industrial hygiene, environmental management and social responsibility including organisational learning), enabling PUs to achieve safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Leads the Global subject matter experts (SMEs) to deliver Castrol’s HSE&C strategy

Ensures fit for purpose application of Working with Contractors (WwC), Control of Work (CoW), Life-saving rules (LSRs), Process Safety Fundamentals (PSF), Safety Leadership Principles (SLP), Risk Management, transportation (driving, marine & aviation) and related OMS requirements and bp GDPs and Group Essentials within Castrol

Provides mentor/support and expert advice through Global SMEs and support teams.

Approves any deviations/exemptions to HSE&C related policies and processes.

Ensures global resources are available at local level as required.

Leads and maintains relationships with the wider bp and external parties to enable external benchmarking of standard methodology

Develops and maintains systems, processes and tools to implement the Castrol’s HSE&C strategy, policies and standards, including maintaining Castrol’s LOMS.

Develops and maintains Castrol specific self-verification (SV) protocols/processes for process safety, operational safety, personal safety, life-saving rules, and Control of Work (CoW).

Develops and maintains appropriate leading and lagging indicators as determined by bp Group reporting requirements, to enable HSE&C performance monitoring; intervening to ensure issues are addressed as necessary.

Ensures access to driving safety, marine, aviation and rail expertise to support fit for purpose application of OMS requirements, the OMS Performance Improvement Cycle (PIC), bp GDPs and OMS Group Essentials within Castrol.

Ensures incident investigation and human performance capability while identifying and sharing standard methodologies and findings across Castrol.

Drives the use of the 5-step organizational learning process to manage opportunities to learn.

What you will need to be successful:

Education

University degree (or equivalent work experience), preferably in a technical discipline with experience of more than 15 years.

Formal health, safety, environmental or sustainability qualification (e.g. NEBOSH diploma) or graduate degree desirable

Skills & Competencies

Deep knowledge in process safety, recent operational experience and preferably experience in high hazard environments.

Substantial experience in HSE&C or Operational leadership roles with significant HSE&C accountabilities; asset operations and maintenance.

Substantial experience in manufacturing environments managing HSE&C risks.

Deep knowledge on health, safety, environmental or sustainability management systems within an international brand marketing business environment, including knowledge of the external competitive environment.

Ability to inspire and motivate the team, to build strong relationships.

Strong skills on visionary leadership, cultural intelligence, emotional intelligence, change management, decision-making, operational excellence, and talent development.

Understanding of Human Factors in operations, incidents and learning.

Proven ability to think both operationally and strategically.

Digital tool experience and competent use of Microsoft applications (e.g. Power BI, Excel, Word, etc.) and ability to navigate different platforms desirable.

Ability to translate technical knowledge into pragmatic fit for purpose advice and support

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Strong written and spoken communication skills and fluent in English

Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment in a variety of situations.

Self-motivated, proactive, self-starter.

You will work with

Global HSE&C, bp & Castrol subject matter experts (SMEs), Regional Performance Units HSE&C, local business and manufacturing sites HSE&C teams.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

