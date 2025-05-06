Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Join our Team and advance your career as a Sales & Customer Operations Lead - Nordics & CEE.

The role is asigned to Castrol organization, part of Customers & Products entity.

Our new Sales & Customer Operations lead will be responsible for leading, coaching and motivate the market operations team to deliver all sales support activities in the market that enable operational delivery of key customer management processes end-to-end (Lead to Contract, Order-to-Cash, Aftersales, Customer Service Offer), for all applicable market sales channels (workshops, industrial, retail, e-commerce, bikes, FF, CV).

In this role You will:

Manage the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience to our customers, improving sales force effectiveness and efficiency, enabling an efficient cross-functional interface between sales, customer service, supply chain and the customer.

Provide comprehensive support to the market sales leadership team, engaging regularly with sales managers and customers to deliver our customer service offer

Lead the development of local customer service offers in line with our global/regional customer service offer frameworks, including leading the coordination and implementation of global/regional service offer frameworks in the market

Lead the digital projects implementation coordination in markets (e.g. Castrol Shop, Business Networks, EDI, Circularity, etc), including coordination of any other business / customer projects implementations activities in clusters/markets

Lead the customer communications execution in the market

Work with the digital operations and data team to develop and utilise robust analytics and MI to supervise contract performance and compliance. Use outputs to recommend interventions and actions for the sales teams in the markets

Lead the implementation of the contract management framework in the market

Support tender/offer preparation for new customers and customer renewals

Support any internal/external audits relevant as to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations

GBS Customer relationship accountabilities

GBS performance management (SLAs) for the market

Performance tracking of customer management KPIs relevant to the market, as defined by the business on an annual basis

Handling user problems for complex customer issues raised via Sales/ GBS Customer teams

Continuous improvement accountabilities

Identify and implement continuous improvement initiatives in the market, in line with the global/regional frameworks and processes

Seek and drive automation opportunities in the area of customer management activities to improve efficiency and reduce workload

Delegates work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects. Provides the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected; Monitors performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development; Motivates and empowers others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.

Acts as business integrator for the channel/market leadership team.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in related subject area or equivalent professional experience

Customer facing experience (sales, customer service, marketing, operations)

Operational experience of the L2C and O2C process

Proven track record of performance delivery and process / continuous improvement through influencing and coaching others

Fluency in English is essencial and additional European language knowledge could be a plus

Customer Centric way of thinking

Internal functional navigation in support of customer

Delivers an effortless customer experience

Customer promise execution

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



