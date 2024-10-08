Sales Force Effectiveness Specialist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Improve sales coverage, penetration and in-store share of customers to desired level by in field coaching, implementing online and offline capability development programs to support the delivery of sales volume and margin.

Key Accountabilities:

Build detailed learning programs and lead the implementation in the aspects of leads generation and in-store share improvements for both Castrol sales staff and distributor sales teams.

Set clear KPIs for the implementation of capability development plans for sales and DSRs.

Monitor vendors or lead internal task force in program implementation.

Conduct periodical reviews and lead corrective plans to ensure the delivery of capability development KPIs.

Design and implement mechanics capability development programs to build brand affiliation and simulate recommendation to consumers with the support from marketing, technical and offer teams.

Assist sales heads to monitor the sales force effectiveness.

Requirements:

Education

Minimum: Bachelor’s degree.

Experience

10 years sales experience in FMCG or automobile aftermarket.

Previous frontline sales experience.

Previous experience in managing sales force effectiveness desired.

Previous experience in sales coaching or capability development.

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces.

Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



