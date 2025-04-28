Sales Specialist - Direct Iberia (Northwest Spain)

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Join Castrol as Sales Specialist- Direct (Northwest Spain)!

About role itself:

The Sales Specialist is responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the develop ment of sales of lubricant products in the designated territory in the Auto FWS & OEM ́s. The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

Key Accountabilities:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Auto FWS & OEM ́s Automotive to achieve common goals and improve growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Own the Sales plan of the existing customer portfolio to achieve the sales plan and grow the Castrol brand Market Share position.

Complete and supervise full value chain analysis by SKU and compare to market pricing to ensure Castrol and retailer margin return is in line with expectations.

Develop and implement sales plans to acquire customers for the Castrol brand.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns.

Manages the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

It implements centrally driven sales and marketing campaigns (promotions, training) in its region.

Coordinates Auto FWS & OEM ́s customers incentive programs.

Prioritize and runs promotional programs for Castrol products.

Lead the Castrol Volume Incentive Scheme agreements in the region.

Looks after the branding of the Auto FWS & OEM ́s customers - Castrol brand POS communication, current sales promotions, and product demos.

Accountable to supervise in-month performance and analyses sales reports to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Develops and presents a market insights report.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Implement detailed plans and lead sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to Lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Experience:

Customer and channel experience.

Proven cross functional experience and working within multi layers of an organization.

Validated experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the activation of programs and offers.

Skills & Proficiencies

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship

Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

Understanding of Contracts & Deal Closure

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Please send your CV in English!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.