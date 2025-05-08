Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

​bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too –

working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.

We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for Renault, Volvo, Komatsu and many other businesses.

Castrol is helping to drive sustainability: our new strategy sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a Sales Specialist - Direct Industrial.

The role is assigned to Castrol organization, part of Customers & Products entity and responsible for responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected distributors and / or key account customers. They will be accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume, Turnover and Cash delivered.

This role implements the account strategy to achieve medium / short term business objectives.

In this role you will:

Be accountable for financial delivery from the assigned Key accounts

Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build positive relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and work shops

Build and maintain a strong pipeline of accounts to deliver volume, NTO & new customer acquisition objectives. Apply CRM to document customer activities’

Get along with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition and bring sustainable and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

Design turning point for each growth project with clear growth target;

Connect with both external and internal partners on progress, barriers, and resource concerns;

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings properly through different channel

Work closely with peers and Global Key account managers to delver specific agreed KPIs

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or Business degree preferred

Validated experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial product sales.

Fluency in English and Italian

Several years in handling relationships in large accounts – National / Transnational

Account strategy & business planning

Negotiation skills

Internal functional navigation in the service of customer

Customer relationship management

Offer & Product knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.