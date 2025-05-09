Sales Specialist - Direct Italy

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too –

working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.

We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for Renault, Volvo, Komatsu and many other businesses.

Castrol is helping to drive sustainability: our new strategy sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a Sales Specialist - Direct.

The role is assigned to Castrol organization, part of Customers & Products entity and responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the development of sales of lubricant products in the designated territory in the Auto FWS & OEM´s.

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

- Implementation the region's sales plan in particular by:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Auto FWS & OEM´s Automotive

Manage the Sales plan of the existing customer portfolio and lead the growth of the Castrol brand Market Share position.

Complete and supervise full value chain analysis by SKU and compare to market pricing

Develop and implement sales plans to acquire customers

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns. Leads the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

It implements centrally driven sales and marketing campaigns (promotions, training) in its region.

Organizes customers incentive programs and runs promotional programs

Manage the Castrol Volume Incentive Scheme agreements

Deals with the branding of customers - Castrol brand POS communication, current sales promotions, and product demos.

- Supervise in-month performance and analyses sales reports to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

- Develops and presents a market insights report.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Implement detailed plans and handle sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant field of study

Customer and channel experience.

Fluency in English and Italian language

Proven cross functional experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the activation of programs and offers.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship

Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

Understanding of Contracts & Deal Closure

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.