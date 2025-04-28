This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Join our team and advance your career as a Sales Specialist - Direct Poland

The Sales Specialist is responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the development of sales of lubricant products in the designated territory in the Auto FWS & OEM´s

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

In this role You will:

Accountable to monitor in-month performance and analyses sales reports to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Develops and presents a market insights report.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization. Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights. Adopt and apply the Castrol demeanour which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant field of study

Customer and channel experience.

Cross functional experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs and activation of programs and offers.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship

Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

Understanding of Contracts & Deal Closure

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Please read the content of the following Internal Reporting Procedure. Reading it signifies confirmation of familiarity with the content of the document. / Proszę przeczytać poniższą „Procedurę zgłoszeń wewnętrznych”. Przeczytanie jej oznacza potwierdzenie zapoznania się z treścią document. BPESE_Procedura_zgłoszeń_wewnętrznych_2024_PL_EN.pdf



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.