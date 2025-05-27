Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Join Castrol as Sales Specialist - Distributor Greece!

About role itself:

The Sales Specialist is responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the development of sales of lubricant products in the designated territory in the following market segments: Independent workshops, Castrol Branded Workshop network, Branches of Auto Spare Parts Distributors, Auto Accessory Shops.

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks by supporting current business partners and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

Key Accountabilities:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Automotive strategy at distributor headquarters and regional level to achieve common goals and maximize growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Develop and support distributor sales forces to acquire customers for the Castrol brand. Prepare and agree on joint programs with Distributors and implement at region/branch distributor level.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns.

Handles the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

It implements centrally driven sales and marketing campaigns (promotions, sales force programs, training) in its region.

Coordinate distributors sales representatives’ incentive programs.

Supports the distributors sales force in the acquisition of new customers within the current sales and marketing offer.

Supports Distributors Sales Representatives in its region through joint visits to customers.

Deals with the development of the competences of the distributor’s sales representatives - implements a mentor program.

Supports the development of Q Service Castrol branded service network and the Bosch Car Service sales development strategy.

Provides product and technical training to distributor sales forces in the region.

Coordinates and runs promotional programs for Castrol products.

Lead the Castrol Volume Incentive Scheme agreements in the region

Develops and presents a market insights report.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Complete detailed plans and lead sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Education

Minimum secondary education preferable Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Experience

Customer and channel experience.

Tried cross functional experience and working within multi layers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the activation of programs and offers.

Skills & Proficiencies

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship, Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

Understanding of Contracts & Deal Closure

Please highlight the answer that suits each question best

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.