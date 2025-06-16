Sales Specialist - Distributor UK

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

The Sales Specialist is responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the development of sales of lubricant products in the designated territory in the following market segments:

Independent workshops

Castrol Branded Workshop network

CV customer

Other relevant Distributor segments

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks by supporting current business partners and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

Key Accountabilities

1. It implements the region's sales plan in particular by:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Automotive strategy at distributor headquarters and regional level to achieve common goals and improve growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Develop and support distributor sales forces to acquire customers for the Castrol brand. Prepare and agree on joint programs with Distributors and implement at region/branch distributor level.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns. Manages the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

It implements centrally determined sales and marketing campaigns (promotions, sales force programs, training) in its region.

Organizes distributors sales representatives’ incentive programs.

Supports the distributors sales force in the acquisition of new customers within the current sales and marketing offer.

Supports Distributors Sales Representatives in its region through joint visits to customers.

Takes care of the development of the competences of the distributor’s sales representatives - implements a coaching program.

Supports the development of Service Castrol branded service network.

Provides product and technical training to distributor sales forces in the region.

Organizes and runs promotional programs for Castrol products.

Manage the Castrol Volume Incentive Scheme agreements in the region.

2. Monitors and analyses sales reports.

3. Develops and presents a market insights report.

4. Operating:

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Adopt and apply the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

What do you need to succeed in this role!?

Education

Minimum secondary education preferable Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Skills & Experience

Customer and channel experience.

Proven cross functional experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the activation of programs and offers.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship

Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

Understanding of Contracts & Deal Closure

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply today!!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.