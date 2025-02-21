This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

We play to win, and our customers’ success is our business.

The Sales Support Associate provides support to assigned area and works within the TA Fleet team to ensure an outstanding customer experience for our many fleet customers and channel partners.

It is an interactive and fast-paced position with broad connectivity to various parts of the business. The position is vital in assisting in maintaining a high level or service for current customers, business development execution and support of new account generation.

This role works across multiple customer channels, with cross-functional bp teams and external customers in direct support of driving the Sales strategy: goal of winning versus our competitors through process sustainability, customer operational excellence, and performing brand and customer growth strategies across all channels of trade.

What you will deliver

Execution and coordination of Sales Manager deal negotiations, account planning, account reviews, and gathering of customer and industry insights.

Project handle the coordination of the customer set up requests in ABS and Salesforce with various cross functional teams; resolve process, time management, data requirements, inputs, and outputs for a successful execution.

Run daily sales operational issues that arise in support of sales managers, franchise partners and customers. This includes problem solving to identify the root cause such as implementing customer communications of key Sales or Supply related messages, encouraging customer operational needs such as critical issue of customer loading and/or working with Supply to resolve supply issues.

Assist in the management of customer contractual commitments, including tracking, monitoring and reporting.

Support tasks assigned. Tasks include, but not limited to: triage of groups emails, responding to voicemail and emails to the group, fuel rebate processing, third party processing and conference/trade show tasks as assigned.

Be the single point of contact and build on customer relationship management, with attention to marketing programs, offer delivery, volume demand forecasting, and account-profile management.

Ensure bp's safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met. Prioritize safety in all aspects of the role and support the Believe in Zero safety philosophy.

Experience and Qualifications

2-5 years of experience with roles supporting Sales, Supply, Marketing and/or finance organizations.

Advanced Microsoft Office skills , specifically Excel and PowerPoint.

Proven record of project management and/or coordination experience.

Experience with SAP and Salesforce is a plus.

Knowledge of Power BI and Big Data Analytics a plus.

Proficient in understanding US commercial and contractual terms a plus

Mastery in written and verbal communication - English

Customer and account relationship management

Proven critical thinking skills

Foundational knowledge of accounting principles

Risk mitigation

Base knowledge in US Fuels and convenience (i.e. consumer experience)

Knowledge of US geography

Shift time: 5:30 pm to 2:30 pm IST

You will work with

Fleet Sales team - M&C Americas

Customers

bp Legal

Marketing

Supply

Demand Management

Customer Excellence Team

Technology Team

Franchise Team

bp Pulse

bp Corp Tax Team



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

