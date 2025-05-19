Sector Sales Specialist

Job summary

Job Purpose

This role is responsible for deliver our short-term financial target and middle-long term growth aspirations in line with annual plan and CIP plan in the assigned territories and sectors through robust indirect partners. Responsible for sales target volume, turn-over, gross margin, DSO/over-dues, distributor/service provider capability growth.

Act as sector expert, to understand the market, win the key accounts, identify the pipeline, and lead sector growth through collaboration with other regions.

Keep strong HSSE bias and fully align with company Code of Conduct regulation.

Deep understanding of assigned key sector’s lubricant market, work with cross-functional team to come up with product portfolio proposal and sector offers. Define assigned key sector’s growth plan, responsible of winning the top customers, generate customer testimonials, identify our short-term/middle-term/long term sector development objectives/deliverables, and drive/coordinate with area sales specialist to implement.

In-depth understanding of top customers in assigned sectors strategy and performance. Build and manage multi-level relationship with top accounts in assigned sectors especially strong relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and workshop.

Implement RtM transition when needed. Optimize/enhance indirect business partner network. Focus on grow indirect partner’s capability and improve/optimize channel efficiency with the endorsement.

Professional distributor management through joint-distributor-development plan, distributor’s sell-in & sell-out management, pipeline management, distributor capability growth, digitalization and distributor’s top key account management.

Have in-depth understanding of business partner’s P&L, DSR capability growth. Conduct regular business review with distributors to ensure the joint-business plan implementations. Coaching DSR and joint-visit to key customers to grow distributor’s capability.

Make the sales planning to achieve the target through pipeline management, LBM, V&O, joint-distributor-plan. Deliver regional financial performance targets including Volume, NTO, Cash, GM, Overdue and TCC’s.

Submit bottom up forecast following the process and ensure continuous improvement of forecast accuracy

Closely monitor competitor activity and feedback front-line competitor intelligence.

Liaise regularly with support team, e.g. Technical Service, sales operation, finance team, Technology etc. to deliver distributer offer and drive business growth.

Carry out all required documentation punctually and to the required standard

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in region comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards (e.g. Picasso).

Minimum: Bachelor degree. Engineering is preferred. MBA is a plus.

7+ years of key account sales experience and 3+ years sales management experience

A well-rounded business experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

Experience to develop key account strategies​, and leading a team for implementation

Experience in dealing with key/complex accounts

Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization​

Strong people leadership experience

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



