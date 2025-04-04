Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Lease Accounting Team and advance your career as a

Senior Accountant with IFRS 16

In this role You will:

IFRS 16 accounting related to lease contracts

Financial reporting of lease agreements

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project, act as a process owner

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification.

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Support Optimisation efforts across the centre

Manage relationships with key partners and service- providers

Process improvement identification, solution development & implementations, provide recommendations for permanent solutions when needed .

Support the Global Lease Manager and Lease Administration Manager on identifying technical

training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university degree

Fluency in English (Fluent Portuguese is an advantage)

Demonstrated process expertise in Accounting

Experience in IFRS 16 accounting

At least 5+ years experience in the field of Finance

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience

Experience in supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

work efficiency management. Excellent communicational skills

Analytical skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



