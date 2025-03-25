Senior Advisor - Maintenance

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Senior Advisor plays a key role in the delivery of quality, efficient facilities maintenance services across the BP ANZ network. This role includes maintaining strong oversight, meeting delivery KPIs, and facilitating communication within the maintenance team.

The Senior Advisor is responsible for handling and implementing tasks throughout the administrative stages of both reactive and scheduled maintenance using the Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) whilst learning and understand the ‘playbook’ of ANZ store centric requirements. This includes reviewing, cancelling, dispatching, following up, and closing out tasks. Additionally, the role involves providing feedback to counterpart administrative teams with maintenance service provider.

This position will facilitate efficient and cost-effective delivery by providing site and asset-specific insights to the Team Leader – Maintenance. These insights will then be communicated to the Maintenance Leads and the broader Business Unit team to improve operations and provide mentorship.

Shift Timing: 1AM/3AM/ 5 AM IST

Responsibilities:

Work closely with Team Leader - Maintenance

Triage medium and lower priority work order requests and supervise status of high-priority work orders within the relevant region, communicate up to the senior maintenance lead or maintenance manager for approval in a timely manner all major works.

Act as the key point of contact for on-site teams for all logged tasks, delivering great two-way communication.

Identify, assess and recommend maintenance improvement initiatives

Liaise and advise service providers of improvement opportunities

Operate within delegated asset/site/regional maintenance budgets

Adherence to delivery critical metrics for Open, Aged and Overdue tasks

Invoice checking to agreed value in the CMMS to allow Team Lead – Maintenance to approve and process payments

Invoice failure report action in the CMMS to ensure no contactor goes unpaid

Manage generic Outlook mailbox receiving correspondence from Utility Companies, Council and other regulatory authorize and solution action and outcome



Job requirements & qualifications:

Understanding of safety and operational risk management

Experience in solving technical problems

Understanding of retail assets, maintenance planning & scheduling

Excellent communication and customer engagement skills

Prior experience working within a fast-paced retail fuels or convenience operations environment

Strong skills in maintenance task triage

Experience using Computerized Maintenance Management systems (i.e. eMaintenance+ or iAuditor).

You will work with:

Become part of a motivated, diligent, and cohesive team that excels in tackling challenges and understands the essential nature of Business as Usual (BAU) for maintaining safety stability, performance, and achieving results. Our ultimate goal is to serve our customer and meet their needs and expectations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.