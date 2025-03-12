This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Senior Advisor - Pricebook is accountable for the administration and maintenance of the M&C convenience pricebook. Key activities include maintenance and accuracy of all ‘in range’ products (and associated master data), setup of new lines, product deletions, setup of promotions, handling store queries and from time to time, supporting queries/activity associated with ‘accounts payable’ (P2P), buying group and other areas of the business.

Shift Timing : 1 AM - 10 AM IST

Responsibilities :

Handle product additions and deletes in ESO/pricebook and maintain all product and pricing information.

In partnership with Accounts Payable (AP) support review and reconciliation of any invoice pricing discrepancies in ESO & SA. Ensure promotional Information is entered accurately and in accordance with ANZ promotional calendars. Build strong relationship with customers.

Ahead of each promotional period test (for accuracy) all promotions using ANZ test rigs

Produce reports (eg, export files regarding product, pricing & promotions) in response to ad hoc requests

When required, update direct price files for ANZ supplier submission portals

Job requirements & qualifications:

Over 4 years of retail experience (eg, retail operations and/or retail support)

Strong communication and partnership skills

Validated commercial competence.

Ability to think analytically and address problems

Experience with retail pricebook tools preferred

You will work with :

This role will play a part of the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.