Senior Advisor - Project Control

Entity:Customers & Products
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Overview:
This position is responsible for leading all aspects of project control field and performance against established operational metrics and capital budgets. Additionally, it involves providing timely performance reports in accordance with BP reporting requirements and serving as a key connect with the finance department.
Furthermore, this role entails leading the development of suitable project controls, including performance measures for time, cost, quality, and risk on ANZ projects to meet BP standards.
Collaboration with key partners, such as finance and controls, is essential to ensure timely reporting and adherence to alignment protocols!
Shift Timing: 6:00am to 3:00pm IST
Role & Responsibilities:
Provide expertise on cost performance, financial budgeting, and control
Conduct audits to assess and advise on quality management.
Perform self-verification to ensure compliance and address non-conformances
Establish and monitor budgets in alignment with project and program budgets
Use tools to evaluate cost performance and ensure transparency against the budget
Analyze cost reports for inconsistencies and Examine budget performance to identify trends for financial management
Offer recommendations based on cost analysis to improve budgetary performance
Promote balanced growth by focusing on customer perspectives and using data analytics
Be responsible for and report on capex and revex budgets
Collaborate with regional construction leads and program management to report metrics and derive insights
Work with finance teams to ensure accurate reporting and project management and maintain strong connect with finance and control teams.
Experience & Qualification:
Minimum of 5 years of relevant project management experience
Tertiary qualifications in Project Management, Finance, or Commerce.
Strong commercial competence with a performance bias and detailed understanding of end-to-end business operations
Excellent communication and influencing skills
Working knowledge of SAP, Power BI, or other corporate financial reporting/data systems. Proficiency with digital workplace tools, including the MS Office Suite and MS Project.
Commercial experience in the retail or fuel industry is helpful!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.