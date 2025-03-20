Senior Advisor - Project Control

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Role Overview:

This position is responsible for leading all aspects of project control field and performance against established operational metrics and capital budgets. Additionally, it involves providing timely performance reports in accordance with BP reporting requirements and serving as a key connect with the finance department.

Furthermore, this role entails leading the development of suitable project controls, including performance measures for time, cost, quality, and risk on ANZ projects to meet BP standards.

Collaboration with key partners, such as finance and controls, is essential to ensure timely reporting and adherence to alignment protocols!

Shift Timing : 6:00am to 3:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Provide expertise on cost performance, financial budgeting, and control

Conduct audits to assess and advise on quality management.

Perform self-verification to ensure compliance and address non-conformances

Establish and monitor budgets in alignment with project and program budgets

Use tools to evaluate cost performance and ensure transparency against the budget

Analyze cost reports for inconsistencies and Examine budget performance to identify trends for financial management

Offer recommendations based on cost analysis to improve budgetary performance

Promote balanced growth by focusing on customer perspectives and using data analytics

Be responsible for and report on capex and revex budgets

Collaborate with regional construction leads and program management to report metrics and derive insights

Work with finance teams to ensure accurate reporting and project management and maintain strong connect with finance and control teams.

Experience & Qualification:

Minimum of 5 years of relevant project management experience

Tertiary qualifications in Project Management, Finance, or Commerce.

Strong commercial competence with a performance bias and detailed understanding of end-to-end business operations

Excellent communication and influencing skills

Working knowledge of SAP, Power BI, or other corporate financial reporting/data systems. Proficiency with digital workplace tools, including the MS Office Suite and MS Project.

Commercial experience in the retail or fuel industry is helpful!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



