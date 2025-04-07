Senior Advisor - Real Estate Management and Lease Compliance

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Network & Property Compliance role is the subject matter experts for all leases (revenue and expense) across the MC&M property portfolio. The role is accountable for ensuring bp is aligning with all of its contractual and lease obligations and that our third-party tenants are doing the same. This includes the payment and collection of rent, exercise of lease options and renewals, market rent reviews, critical date reporting and management, interpreting lease clauses, land valuation objections and arrears reporting, follow up and collection!

This is a pivotal role within the MC&M business in ensuring that bp has property assets in place to conduct its business and to earn income from its operations.

This role is internally titled as "Senior Advisor - Network & Property Compliance"

Shift Timing: 5 AM to 2 PM IST

Responsibilities :

Crafting & maintaining Tenancy Schedules

Reporting and management of critical dates and Provide reporting on and management of rent reviews, lease renewals, options and extensions for both expense and revenue leases.

Interpretation of lease clauses and providing timely advice to the broader Network & Property team across ANZ and the BTC

Act as subject matter expert (SME) ensuring the accuracy of lease information within the property system and its alignment with other bp operating software such as SAP.

Ensure tenancy lease compliance, including insurances, bank guarantees, maintenance

Identify properties with land tax over payments and undertake land valuation objections

Action, supervise and report on revenue lease rental arrears and ensure these are kept within acceptable levels

Act as the primary contact for any administrative or system queries for the team.

Job requirements & qualifications:

Expert in property contracts and lease/licence agreements with understanding of the legal implications of the same and encumbrances, including caveats, mortgages, and easements.

Strong background in and understanding of property management including leases, freehold and knowledge of the Torrens title system

Paralegal or relevant property qualifications.

Experience with property lease management systems

Excellent interpersonal skills, high levels of numeracy, and meticulous attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills.

Proficiency in using property software systems and SAP Real Estate



