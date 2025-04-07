Senior Advisor - Real Estate Management and Lease Coordinator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Network & Property coordinator will provide administrative and planning support to assist the wider network and property team to ensure all property activity is coordinated, monitored, actioned and reported on to avoid commercial or reputational impact to bp!

This job is internally titled as "Senior Advisor - Network & Property Coordinator"

Shift Timing: 5 AM to 2 PM IST

Responsibilities :

Complete validation, reconciliation and allocation of outgoing for revenue leases

Action queries from the Maintenance team on asset ownership on lease properties

Support the ANZ Network & Property Coordinator with subleasing activities for vacant and existing tenancies

Manage the ANZ email inbox and allocate queries to relevant parties

Action queries from the ANZ Retail Operations team in relation to lease obligations for expense and revenue leases

Conduct Counter Party Due Diligence (CDD) as required

Action vendor and customer creation

Action change forms for rent reviews, option exercises and other lease modifications

Complete royalty rent (percentage rent) calculations for expense & revenue leases

Provide title and company search information as required

Extract maintenance data from E-Maintenance and allocate to third party tenants

Support the monitoring and collection of rental arrears for revenue leases

Manage the financial processes associated with the Australia and New Zealand network, including purchase orders, journals, accruals, goods receipting, invoice payments, and other related financial activity.

Job requirements & qualifications:

Exceptional attention to detail.

Outstanding administrative and written/verbal communication abilities.

Preferably, qualifications in property administration.

Knowledge of property legislation in Australia and New Zealand.

Ideally, prior experience in commercial property management.

Proficiency in using property software systems and SAP Real Estate.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



