Senior Advisor - Retail Promotions

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This role internally is titled as Senior Advisor - Promotions

The Senior Advisor - Promotions supports administrative activity associated with planning and driving retail and digital (eg, home delivery) promotional activity. Key activity includes but is not limited to ‘coordinating with suppliers for product information’, maintaining and coordinating the site/POS database, ‘supporting communication related to promotions with site/operational teams’ and supporting administration directly associated with planning and executional activity!

Shift Timing : 3:00am to 12:00pm IST

Maintain site/POS database with accurate and up to date site POS details and new site POS requirements

Review current promotional processes and see opportunities for process improvement

Maintain process documents and ensure all information is accurate

Support the ANZ M&C team and suppliers regarding any/all promotions enquiries

Coordinate with the Marketing team for marketing campaign inclusions into monthly promotional program

Coordinate the provision of digital POS for nominated sites

Source images for new products from suppliers plus any relevant T&Cs

5+ years retail experience (e.g, retail operations and/or retail support)

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Proven commercial acumen

Ability to think analytically and tackle problems

Experience in design and execution of promotional/marketing campaigns highly desirable

This role will be part of the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



