Customers & Products



Retail Group



Job Overview:

The Senior Advisor – Retail Support is responsible for coordinating all rebate/co-op claims relating to company operated and buying group ‘convenience’ trading activity. Key tasks includes (1) gathering relevant (sales) information from suppliers in order to raise rebates and (2) working closely with category leads to capture and expedite non-sales related supplier claims (eg,

Promotional co-op). This role is also encouraged to work very closely with the Accounts Receivable (AR) function, ensuring all (rebate) and other related supplier claims are accurate, timely and accounted for!

Shift Timing: 3:00am to 12:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Collect and review supplier purchase data for the purpose of raising rebates (eg, for company operated stores and buying group stores)

Reconcile receipt of supplier data and maintain records of data processed (eg, for company operated stores and buying group stores)

Support the ANZ M&C team and suppliers regarding any/all support enquiries

Ensure accurate record keeping of all supplier data collected and any/all rebate (or related) claims

Maintain the supplier database ensuring all contact information is kept up to date.

Review and respond to email enquires (eg, mailbox management)

Maintain documentation relating to rebate and claims processes.

Experience & Qualification:

>5 years retail experience (eg, retail operations and/or retail support)

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated commercial acumen and ability to think analytically and solve problems!

This role will be part of the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies



This position is not available for remote working



